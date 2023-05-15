Telly’s wild idea: Free TVs with inescapable ads

That‘s the proposition for Telly, one of the most intriguing and unusual hardware startups in recent memory. Telly has designed a 55-inch 4K HDR TV with a built-in soundbar and a second screen mounted underneath. On that extra screen, users will see a mix of informational widgets and advertisements, which can’t be disabled. Janko Roettgers broke the news of Telly’s existence earlier this month, but now the startup is making it official.

“We’re giving the device away for free, and the entire business model is supported by our advertising, data, and affiliate revenue streams,” says Telly founder and CEO Ilya Pozin, who previously cofounded the free streaming service Pluto TV.

Telly plans to ship out 500,000 free TVs in 2023, and is opening up a waitlist today. While the idea might seem outlandish, it’s really just taking the smart TV business model to its logical end. TV makers already sell their hardware at slim margins while relying on revenue from targeted ads and data brokering to boost profits. By inventing a new kind of TV around that model, Telly believes it can eat the entire hardware cost and still come out ahead.