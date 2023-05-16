BY Zain Jaffer4 minute read

Small business owners who are wondering how to position their treasury for the uncertain times ahead are faced with plenty of risks—many of which have never been faced by entrepreneurs in previous years. Treasury allocations are dependent on your feel for what your cash requirements will be for the next few months and years, the nature of your business, and your expected revenue streams and expenses, so take these as added inputs for your own decision-making. Also, take note of your own company policies and local laws in determining where you can place your small business treasury funds. It is important to remember that the previous assumptions you have had about the world may no longer be true in the future. No one can really be sure which of those assumptions are no longer applicable, but having part of your treasury hedge against most possible scenarios can help protect your business.

BANKS Aside from the small amount of cash you keep on hand, you most likely still need a bank for your payroll, checking, and other daily needs. Although the Fed, FDIC, and Treasury Department worked out a deal to make sure Silicon Valley Bank depositors were reimbursed in full beyond the $250,000 FDIC limit, regional small banks are not yet out of the woods. SVB was forced to sell its older lower-interest-yielding bonds and book a mark to market accounting loss, since the older bonds were not as attractive as the newer higher-interest-yielding treasuries. Moving forward, the U.S. government has enacted a facility where banks can simply use even their older bonds as collateral for the full face value of the bonds, not the market rate. This lending facility has somewhat eased concerns with depositors.

SHORT-TERM TREASURIES One attractive option these days is short-term treasuries. These are now available from the Treasury Direct government website. These have experienced an almost 500-basis point hike over the past few months by the Fed. One risk though is duration risk; if the Fed keeps hiking rates after you’ve bought the short-term treasuries, these could have an unrealized loss. Another risk is if the U.S. itself defaults on its obligations. The probability of that is very very low, but not zero, considering the $32 trillion deficit has greatly outrun the current tax revenue and U.S. GDP. LONG-TERM TREASURY BONDS

Longer treasury bonds, such as the U.S. 10-year treasury bond, can be options if you have cash that you feel won’t be touched for a while. Again it depends on your cash requirements, but these can function as reserves. In an emergency situation, if you are forced to sell these, the amount you’ll get may be less than face value and you could be forced to declare a mark to market accounting loss. STOCKS At the moment, look at stocks of companies that make products and services that are relatively unaffected by economic cycles. Energy, health care, and other industries are still needed even in lean times. Consider minimizing exposure to stocks whose revenues are dependent on excess liquidity and cheap debt, both of which we may not see for some time.

BITCOIN If your board or advisers would agree, holding some Bitcoin is another option, either in pure digital asset form or through an Exchange Traded Fund, once approved in your jurisdiction. Take note that the holding can be a very small percentage of the total treasury, as Bitcoin tends to have a high beta volatility. However, the high alpha can also give your funds a possible hedge. GOLD

Another possible item is gold. This can be physically held precious metals in a safe or bank safety deposit box, or digital crypto assets that are tokenized real-world assets. A few companies have released gold ounce tracking cryptos on the blockchain, where the gold ounce is kept at a secure facility somewhere and is available on demand. Each ounce follows the global daily spot price available online. Gold often performs well if there is uncertainty due to wars or problems with the global financial system, something we definitely all hope will not happen. But gold is a hedge, and in the worst-case scenario, you can still sell it for something or keep it. The situation is quite fluid right now and no one, not even experts, knows where the world is really headed. Having various types of assets in your treasury that hedge against various eventualities can help ensure your company doesn’t run out of cash for payroll and planned and emergency expenditures. No one is capable of predicting all possible scenarios, but being ready with something sellable at each moment can set you apart from other companies out there. The information provided here is not investment, tax, or financial advice. You should consult with a licensed professional for advice concerning your specific situation. The author holds some crypto and mutual funds which may contain any or some of the companies mentioned here.