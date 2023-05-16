Part 2: Franchise industry, leveraging technology to become an innovator

BY Jimmy St. Louis4 minute read

In part 1 of my 3-part series titled Reshaping the franchise marketplace: Creating a single source of truth, I focused on the adoption of technology in the franchise industry, as well as the pros and cons of falling on certain points on the adoption curve. In this second part, I’m focused on adopting technology in franchising to become an innovator.

With a potential blueprint for success, the time is now for the franchise industry to not just encourage, but require change in the form of introduction of digital platforms to provide franchise investors with user-friendly, sophisticated, and accurate tools to identify, research, and decide on their investment opportunities. Digital platforms can be defined in broad terms as online tools leveraged to gain insights and connect multiple parties or end users. When assessing the digital platforms to adopt and leverage, the main capabilities that should be adopted are: Machine learning and data collection platforms

Artificial intelligence platforms in order to provide strong purchasing recommendations and communication

Chatbot integration for buyer and seller interaction, and to create a strong process of collecting data

Online comparison tools to compare and contrast any and all opportunities

Automated franchisor rating systems that provide accurate and up-to-date information on the system performance of a franchise system

A data consortium that allows you to run industry trend reports in a matter of seconds WHY IS THIS NECESSARY?

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

It’s necessary to adopt these technologies for a variety of reasons, but the most important reasons are trust, accuracy, and growth. Trust Through Accuracy As consumers become more aware and reliant on digital platforms and artificial intelligence to provide guidance in their day-to-day decisions, adoption timing is key. In order to build trust in an industry, you must strike a strong balance of consumer-needed data, accuracy, credibility, and speed to adoption. Simply put, we must create a single source of truth for franchise buyers and operators. As data becomes the most valuable asset we have, the accuracy of data will lead to more effective, more efficient decision-making.

Growth In order to see continued growth in the industry, the adoption of these technologies will match the same curve of similar industries, thus keeping franchising as a core focus of investors. The trust, accuracy, and credibility through the adoption of cutting-edge technologies will lead to continued industry growth. PRACTICAL APPLICATION

When it comes to the adoption of technology in any industry, a practical, smart application is often going to be the most important decision you make—after, of course, selecting your tools. It is often in technology that there are several areas of functionality that may not be applicable to your business. A common example of this is selecting and utilizing your company’s CRM solution which often has tools that are underutilized. Customer Profile Matching : Utilizing a multi-sided data collection process to match up franchise investors to franchise sellers through a profile matching system

: Utilizing a multi-sided data collection process to match up franchise investors to franchise sellers through a profile matching system Progressive Profiling : Developing a tool that allows you to collect more data on your customers through their interaction with a digital platform, thus understanding the nuances of your customers

: Developing a tool that allows you to collect more data on your customers through their interaction with a digital platform, thus understanding the nuances of your customers Automated Communication: Leveraging chat features to automate communication and make suggestions Starting with the above three will help to differentiate your business in a way that builds trust with customers.

advertisement

THE CHALLENGE With such information available, where lies the problem? The problem may sound simple, but the solution is not. Here are three key points that define the problem we have: Content aggregation

Seeking accuracy

Narrowing and drawing a conclusion CONTENT AGGREGATION

With so much information available in so many manners with so much slightly different information, we are often left less accurately informed and more confused than when we started our research. This is often because we are left to self-aggregate this content in a comparatively organized manner, allowing us to draw what we hope to be accurate conclusions. Without a single source of truth, it is hard to make an informed decision. Some franchisors simply don’t provide all of the needed data. Assessing data from multiple platforms creates a challenge in aggregating accurate information. With this in mind, some industries are further along than others in developing research platforms that provide a single source of truth through properly and accurately aggregated information. The top examples are in automobile sales and in real estate. Sites such as Autotrader, Zillow, Expedia, and Loopnet have properly aggregated information into a single platform, where you can do nearly 100% of your research in one place, and start your investment and buying process. This ease of access to information allows the investor to spend more time assessing information, and less time sorting and interpreting information. However, less commoditized industries such as business and franchise investment continue to display a bifurcated, confusing process. The ability to build trust, resulting in the efficiency and accuracy of your investment, is right in front of us. This is because the world of franchise development has long been controlled by sales agents, consultants, and brokers, with limited contracts to sell and—just as problematic—limited industry standard information. Currently, there is no rating or standards system that allows an investor to evaluate critical performance information of a franchisor system.

A Zillow for business investments and franchising is needed. A place where all the research content is available on one platform and where you can connect with sellers from one place is in high demand. Businesses fail every day, but with proper research in an aggregated manner, fewer businesses will fail and more success will be realized. To conclude part 2 of my series, leveraging technology in business investments and franchising is not just a need, it’s a necessity. New investors and operators, especially in franchising, have no industry standard tool to assess information and make informed decisions. In part 3 of my 3-part series, I’ll go deeper into defining, selecting, and leveraging technology in franchising.