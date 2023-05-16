BY Jason Hennessey4 minute read

Some of the worst advice for entrepreneurs I’ve ever heard was, “Outwork your competitors while they’re sleeping.” Sometimes the culture among entrepreneurs makes us think we should run ourselves into the ground, working as hard as we can to ensure the success of our businesses. But what is it that motivates you to work so hard? If you’re a parent, chances are it’s your family. While it might be worth it for a young entrepreneur to work long hours into the night, if you have a family, one of the most important focuses in your life should be striking a positive balance between your work and family life.

We’d all like to spend more time with our families. But figuring out how to balance the needs of your business with the needs of your family takes effort, patience, and humility. When you find a balance that works for you, it will help keep you positive and energized, which will not only help you focus better at work but will also improve your relationships at home. Build that time into every week, and on a smaller scale, into every day. In relationships, consistency counts. Here are three ways in finding that balance that works for me. CALENDAR YOUR FAMILY TIME It might sound a bit odd, but one of the best steps I’ve taken to improve my work-life balance is to schedule time into my calendar for family. In addition to business meetings and focused work time, I also place blocks on my calendar for reading stories to my little girl, taking my wife on a date, and playing video games with my son.

This approach has allowed me to keep distractions out of the way when I’m with my family—that time is dedicated to them. And each of those moments I spend with my kids is precious. They go by way too fast, and I don’t want to miss out on any of them. “How do kids spell love? T-I-M-E.” That piece of wisdom is something I always think about when I’m planning my week—in fact, I even put it on a T-shirt to help me remember. By placing time on the calendar to spend with them, I let my team know I’m not available during that time, and I let my kids know they’re more important to me than my business is. GIVE 100% WHEREVER YOU ARE

Creating boundaries is one of the most difficult things for entrepreneurs to do, because we tend to be very driven people who want to give our all to whatever we’re working on. I used to believe that I could give 100% of my effort to my family while also giving 100% to my business. I’m sure you recognize that math doesn’t add up. If you are at work while trying to attend to your family, or if you are with your family while trying to accomplish work-related tasks, you’ll inevitably fail at both. One of the best changes I’ve made to improve my work and family life is to stop trying to give 100% to both and just give 100% wherever my feet are, with whatever I’m doing at that moment. Multitasking rarely leads to better results. Instead, by giving all my focus to the matter—and people—at hand, I show my respect to those I’m around and get better results in whatever I’m working on. I’ll admit that this strategy isn’t always the easiest to accomplish, but the goal is to give my attention to those who are in front of me. Your kids know whether they’re a priority to you. They can tell if you want to be there with them or if you’re distracted by something. By blocking out time when you can give them your full attention, you can express your love for them, create memories, improve relationships, and impact their lives.

REGULARLY BREAK YOUR ROUTINE Just as it’s important to regularly schedule time for your family, it’s also important to remember to break your routines. And I’m not just talking about that vacation you’ve been planning for the last five months—I’m talking about spontaneous breaks to go do something with your loved ones. While no amount of spontaneity can make up for a lack of consistent time with your family, spontaneous adventures often become the moments you’ll treasure forever. Besides, kids love surprises. Allow yourself to clear your calendar just because the weather is beautiful and you want to spend the day with your kids in the mountains or take an unexpected long weekend to go to a theme park. It’s all too easy to get caught up in our routines and forget what matters most to us. So create a routine, but don’t be afraid to break it, and break it regularly. Make breaking your routine a part of your routine.