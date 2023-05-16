BY Ryan Carrol5 minute read

Running an e-commerce store can feel overwhelming, especially when handling numerous tasks on top of family and social obligations. However, e-commerce management services can help save entrepreneurs time and ensure their businesses operate smoothly and profitably (full disclosure: Wealth Assistants offers this service). Hiring a professional service to manage your e-commerce store means handing over a great deal of trust regarding the strategic growth of your business and sales of your products. Aside from growth strategy, they are expected to manage the day-to-day operations and lend expertise regarding the ever-changing trends in the e-commerce industry. Below are the most important qualities to look for in an e-commerce account management service before engaging with one.

‍1. UNDERSTANDING OF THE INS AND OUTS OF E-COMMERCE It’s best to entrust your e-commerce store to experts who are truly qualified to understand the ins and outs of your store’s platform functionality, resources, procedures, and policies. That includes frequent updates to policies and the algorithms that influence a product’s ranking. The provider’s services should also be up to date on changes to the listing rules and regulations on the platform you host your store, whether that be Amazon, Shopify, Etsy, or a custom site. For example, with Amazon, the seller agreement notes that if performance is poor, funds may be withheld. It’s also unwise to include promotions in packages to customers or to solicit reviews from only happy customers, as this could be seen as an attempt to manipulate reviews. A good account management service will keep such points in mind, especially for sellers who may be new to the platform, while also ensuring forbidden content isn’t posted.

2. PROACTIVE WITH PROBLEM-SOLVING Problems often arise in the day-to-day operations of an e-commerce store. Your PPC campaigns could use better optimization to reach the preferred demographic, or perhaps, your product listings need updating based on feedback from customer reviews. Working with an account manager helps ensure such problems are handled efficiently and swiftly. Without frequent and detailed monitoring, they can quickly blow out of proportion. ‍3. DETAIL-ORIENTED MULTITASKERS

While e-commerce sellers may focus on selling in one place online, there are more aspects to the business that an owner must manage from digital marketing to finances. Detail-oriented providers who are skilled at multitasking should put in place a system for tracking tasks, progress, data, and deadlines. They play a key role in ensuring you have up-to-date information that keeps you in line with your business goals for growth and that you don’t miss out on important opportunities. ‍4. COMMUNICATIVE AND RESPONSIVE An e-commerce management service provider that is communicative and responsive is just as important as their technical knowledge. A competent manager should keep you in the loop with what’s happening on your account and be responsive to your queries. They should be able to help with a wide range of issues that require urgency in a tactful manner.

5. VALUABLE INDUSTRY CONNECTIONS AND PARTNERSHIPS For an e-commerce management service provider, having valuable connections and partnerships within the e-commerce industry can be crucial for several reasons: • Access to resources: Partnerships with other companies in the e-commerce industry can provide access to resources that the service provider may not have otherwise had. This can include access to specialized tools, technologies, and expertise that can help the service provider improve its services and better meet the needs of its clients.

• Expanded reach: A partnership with an established e-commerce company, like Amazon or Shopify, can help a service provider offer exclusive services, and potentially gain access to exclusive features for their clients. • Enhanced credibility: Partnerships with reputable e-commerce companies can enhance the credibility of the service provider. When potential clients see that the service provider has established relationships with well-known companies in the industry, it can help build trust and increase the likelihood that they will choose to work with the service provider. • Industry insights: Through partnerships and connections with other companies in the e-commerce industry, service providers can gain valuable insights into industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies. This can help them stay ahead of the curve and provide better services to their clients.

WHEN IS THE WRONG TIME TO WORK WITH AN E-COMMERCE MANAGEMENT COMPANY? There are certain situations where it may not be the right time for a business leader to engage an e-commerce management service. Here are a few scenarios where it may not be the best fit: • Early-stage business: If a business is still in the early stages of development, it may not have the resources or infrastructure to support partnering with a service or hiring someone to manage their store. For example, if a business is still developing its product or service offering, it may not have a fully functional platform to manage.

• Limited budget: E-commerce management services can be expensive, often requiring initial capital of $5K-$125K depending on the company. Some also take a cut of the revenue as a fee. If a business is operating on a limited budget, it may not be able to afford the cost. It is important for business leaders to carefully evaluate their financial situation before deciding whether to use this service. • Lack of understanding: If a business leader does not have a clear understanding of how e-commerce works or the value that a management company can provide, it may not be the right time. It is important for business leaders to have a basic understanding of e-commerce and the benefits of working with an e-commerce management company before making a decision. • Negative business environment: If a business is impacted by negative external factors, such as a recession or downturn in the market, it may not be the right time. In such situations, businesses may need to focus on cutting costs and conserving resources rather than engaging with new service providers.