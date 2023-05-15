BY Richard RB Botto4 minute read

Fear is a normal response our brains use to create an impulse reaction toward keeping us safe. This response and reaction is nothing but an illusion. As entrepreneurs, there are a million things being thrown at us and our brains were not designed to absorb the amount of information we regularly receive. Couple that with much of what’s in the news, whether online or on television—it’s designed to scare us. This can cause the development of a “fear mindset” and, as a result, affect your personal growth and the way you run your company. If you’re struggling with fear and anxiety to the point where it’s actively holding you back from confronting big issues with your team or preventing you from reaching your business goals, here are five ways to help you push through these feelings and thrive. 1. FIND TIME TO PRACTICE MEDITATION

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

As an entrepreneur, it’s understood that your commitment is to find the extra time to work 25 hours a day, 8 days a week. That doesn’t give you the option to neglect your own mental health. One great way to take care of yourself is to find time in your work schedule to meditate. Scientific studies have shown that practicing meditation can have numerous health benefits. From calming and training your central nervous system, to lowering your heart rate and blood pressure, to relieving stress, to introducing meaningful, positive habits, meditation and mindfulness practices can pack more benefits toward settling anxiety and fear than any pill or other pharmaceutical. Additionally, other studies have shown that people who practice first thing in the morning often have more productive, meaningful, and fulfilling days. 2. APPROACH FEAR LIKE YOU WOULD A BUSINESS PROBLEM

If you find yourself consumed by fear, you are letting your emotions win over your business mindset. When you have fear and anxiety that continuously returns, take a moment when you’re calm and approach it like you would a business problem. In the calm, you have an opportunity to create a mind/body connection by being completely truthful with yourself. Take a few deep breaths. Hold for four seconds on the inhale. Breathe out for seven seconds on the exhale. Find yourself relaxing and connecting with your breath. Now, ask yourself: “What’s the worst-case scenario from this fear I am feeling? Am I truly being realistic about what’s causing this fear and what may come from it? If I don’t take this risk, is my business going to completely shut down?”

Chances are it won’t. In most cases, fear is irrational. And if you think back to fears from the past and how often those fears came to bear, you might see that those predicted and expected outcomes were actually few and far between. Allow yourself to see the irrational nature of your fear. Consume it and spit it out. 3. REFRAME YOUR FEAR INTO MOTIVATION

advertisement

Now that you’ve identified irrational fear, use fear as a motivator. Reframe that worst-case scenario you let go of—you already know you’re not going to lose your business. Instead of being afraid that an action will cause a massive negative reaction or will cause more anxiety, ask yourself what prosperity you might be missing out on if you never make your move. Allow yourself to make decisions you feel are right for you. And, if it doesn’t work out, no worries. You’re in the game. You learned something from the experience. And you’ll be less anxious to step in the right again. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. 4. FIND PROFESSIONAL SUPPORT

If your fear is coming from the unknown, look to other professionals who have been there, done that. These can be experts who talk about their experiences online or even from your own network of colleagues with similar businesses. You can eliminate fear by following others’ actions, knowing that they have gotten results, and there’s a clear plan you can utilize. If you don’t have that circle of friends or a business idol to emulate, niche apps and platforms can be an incredible option. These platforms offer community, conversations, resources, and so much more, all surrounded by a specific interest (full disclosure: Stage 32 offers this service). And unlike big social media platforms that are open to everyone, these smaller apps don’t see the same kind of bullying because the people on them are there with a specific purpose: creating positive intentions and genuine connections. But remember, not everyone is an expert! Do your due diligence, find trustworthy voices, and follow those that fit your mindset.

5. PRACTICE SELF-CARE Remember to take care of your body from the inside out. That means taking time for yourself, shutting off the computer and the fear-mongering business news around you, and doing things that allow you to relax. It also means putting foods in your body that keep it strong and participating in physical activity so that your body can support you. You don’t have to become a bodybuilder or bike 30 miles a day to take care of your body. But the better you treat your body, the more you’ll want to continue since it genuinely feels great and gets easier over time.