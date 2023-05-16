BY Fast Company Executive Board6 minute read

In a competitive, fast-paced, uncertain economy with evolving digital marketing strategies, sometimes it takes time to accurately gauge the pulse of your industry network and social subscribers. If your content isn’t refreshing and well-researched, then you could potentially lose readers or viewers who are looking for content leaders who can solve their problems and answer their most challenging questions on a regular basis in a more efficient manner.

To help other business leaders and teams promote brand awareness through content successfully, Fast Company Executive Board members sound off on 19 highly recommended best practices. 1. ADVERTISE HIGHLY VISUAL, DATA-ORIENTED CONTENT OUTSIDE THE HOME. Distribute highly visual or data-oriented content in high-impact locations through out-of-home advertising. Airports, convention centers, and business districts are great locations to deliver incredible visuals or useful real-time data. Out-of-home will cut through the clutter and get noticed by decision makers. – Chris Grosso, Intersection

2. EXPERIMENT WITH ANIMATION OR MOTION GRAPHICS. Consider using visual storytelling to enhance your content. Visuals like animations and motion graphics can be more engaging and shareable than text-based content alone. Incorporating visuals into your content can help expand its reach and increase its impact. Whether it’s through images, videos, or infographics, visual storytelling can capture your audience’s attention and convey your message. – Goran Paun, ArtVersion 3. OFFER A FRESH OPINION FROM YOUR OWN ORIGINAL RESEARCH.

You can differentiate yourself from the crowd by offering unique perspectives and conducting original research. Original research can be as simple as curating content that your audience may find interesting, or it can be based on the insights gathered from your product or work. Unique insights require a distinct point of view, a new way of doing things, or a fresh opinion on an area of expertise. – Daria Gonzalez, Wunderdogs 4. HIGHLIGHT YOUR CUSTOMER’S JOURNEY. Move toward short video-based content that is easily shared and available via social media and business networking platforms. This content should highlight your customer’s journey, challenges, successes, and business outcomes. – Jason Wojahn, Thirdera

5. FOCUS ON THE OUTLETS YOUR CLIENTS FREQUENTLY ENGAGE. The number of content outlets can be overwhelming, so we focus on limiting our activity to the ones where we know our clients consistently show up and are thinking about our kinds of services. Then, we make sure to provide thoughtful, practical, and actionable content. – Steve Dion, Dion Leadership 6. CREATE TREMENDOUS VALUE THAT GENERATES LOYALTY.

Create tremendous value with your content that will leave readers and viewers wanting more and will expand your reach organically. The power of organic reach is not to be underestimated in this noisy, busy world, with everyone vying for attention. Your authentic voice speaks volumes! Bring your best content to each platform; that will leave your audience wanting more and will inspire them to share your brand. – Jaden Sterling, SSP Software, LLC 7. FIND OUT WHAT YOUR CUSTOMERS ENJOY READING AND LEARNING ABOUT. Figure out what your audience wants to consume. This is the missing piece in 90% of content strategies. Often, there is a huge mismatch between what you write about and what your audience wants to read. Talk to your customers, understand the key decision points in the buyer journey, and craft laser-targeted content speaking exactly to what’s on the mind of your customers. – Kenneth Shen, Half Past Nine

8. DETERMINE HOW TO EXPAND YOUR REACH AND BOOST CONTENT. Identify the platforms that your target audience engages with most often. Then, concentrate your efforts there. Also, you may want to explore other ways to expand your reach, including boosting your content. – Kelley Higney, Bug Bite Thing 9. CREATE YOUR ‘WHY’ BEYOND PRODUCTS AND STORIES.

Build a recognizable brand through storytelling. Create your “why” value beyond your product or stories because people connect with your “why” first and foremost. – Britton Bloch, Navy Federal 10. HUMANIZE YOUR BRAND’S SERVICES, STAFF, AND PRODUCTS. Video is king, so finding ways to incorporate short, punchy videos that highlight your services, staff, or products is an excellent way to drive engagement and humanize your brand. Social media posts that give a peek behind the scenes are also a great way to show a side of your company or organization that few get to see. Post content that is relevant and relatable. –Evan Nierman, Red Banyan

11. SURVEY THE NEEDS OF YOUR CLIENTS AND CUSTOMERS. The era of one-size-fits-all marketing is over. It is time to connect with your audience personally by building trust and loyalty through interactive, personalized content. Use data-driven insights to understand your audience’s preferences and tailor your content accordingly. Examples include polls, giving access to user insights, infographics, quizzes, and more. – Gergo Vari, Lensa 12. INVEST IN FIRST-PARTY DATA SOLUTIONS.

Given recent privacy laws and the eventual deprecation of third-party cookies, the big push that I am seeing is in first-party data. Targeting consumers is becoming more challenging using third-party sources, so brands need to future-proof their organizations by investing in first-party data solutions and strategies, including C360, CDP, Clean Rooms, and more. –Rio Longacre, Slalom Consulting 13. SHARE WHY YOUR BRAND IS UNIQUE. Identify the two to three brand pillars that make you or your business unique and then develop content that is related to those topics. The more your audience can associate your brand with specific expertise, an ownable philosophy, or vertical, the more traction you will gain in generating awareness and recognition of your company. – Sharon Lee Thony, SLT Consulting

14. GIVE CUSTOMERS A STARRING ROLE IN YOUR STORY. Make your customer the hero of your story and the star of your show. In doing so, you’ll engage a target audience who relates to the same recognized or unrealized problem that you are here to solve. Using a simple messaging framework, you can elevate your brand as the guide who has the experience and authority to offer a plan that helps them avoid failure and achieve success. – Janelle Dieken, Genesys 15. DEMONSTRATE YOUR BRAND’S AUTHENTICITY.

Build authenticity into content by allowing human qualities to surface. Customer experience is about the millions of moments and decisions a brand makes to connect with customers. Make it human, make it real, and make it authentic. – Brian Mcintosh, BlastX Consulting 16. BE A PROBLEM SOLVER. Business leaders and teams can focus on creating high-quality, engaging content that speaks directly to solving real business problems. Incorporate visual elements, such as images and videos, optimize content for search engines, and utilize social media and other online platforms to reach a wider audience. Video content is one of the most powerful tools to elevate brand awareness. – Leigh Dow, 48 West Agency

17. SHOWCASE YOUR TEAM’S EXPERTISE. Highlight the expertise of your team, not just the CEO. Show personality, look behind the scenes, and give your prospective clients and partners something to connect with beyond your service or whatever you might be selling. This doesn’t just build personal connection—it builds authority and trust. Both are key to marketing success and a positive reputation. – Ryan Carrol, Wealth Assistants 18. INCORPORATE A HOLISTIC STORYTELLING APPROACH.

Marketers have begun to focus on a more holistic approach to content creation—one that incorporates visual and written elements, as well as video and audio. This approach is more than just a matter of adding another medium into the mix—it’s about creating a cohesive story for an audience. Storytelling is important because it gives people the whole picture and creates a deeper connection. – Rudy Mawer, Mawer Capital 19. CONTINUE TO HONE THE CONTENT YOUR BRAND OFFERS. Business leaders can optimize traction in social media when they share content that hits the sweet spot of their network interest, personal expertise, and their brand’s offering or industry. I write and share on scaled leadership, technology as an enabler, and the upside of homeownership. I am constantly honing my approach based on engagement. – Karen Starns, OJO Canada