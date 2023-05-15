6 questions to ask yourself before starting a job search

BY Judith Humphrey6 minute read

People are leaving their current jobs in greater numbers than ever. A survey by two recruitment firms found that a staggering 80% of full-time workers are actively seeking or open to new jobs.

If you are in this group, make sure that before you launch your job search you examine the many possibilities for employment and decide what will make you happy in that next role. In short, you need a roadmap for your job journey. Here are the six essential questions to ask yourself. 1. AM I PREPARED TO INVEST IN MYSELF? For starters, ask whether you’re willing to invest the time and effort a successful job search requires. This is key, because for you to land your dream job, you’ll need to put in considerable time and thought.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Not everyone is willing to carve out that time, especially if they’re already working. According to a 2022 report, more than 70% of job candidates won’t apply for a job if it takes more than 15 minutes to complete the application. That’s a formula for failure. 2. WHAT ARE MY SKILLS AND INTERESTS? Second, ask yourself what you’re good at and what really interests you. “Know thyself ” is all-important when thinking about how you can excel. Are you a specialist or a leader? A specialist might be an art director or copywriter in an advertising agency, or an accountant or engineer. People in these positions don’t work in total isolation, but they are often happiest sitting at a desk tackling a project by themselves.

The leader, on the other hand, wants to be out there inspiring a team and coordinating larger undertakings. A leader at any level likely has people skills or other “soft skills” like the willingness to listen, empathize, and collaborate. In short, a leader has the qualities that inspire others. Ask yourself which type of person you are and whether you want to continue playing that same role. And be realistic about your skill strengths. If you have your eye on a job category, but you’re missing a necessary skill, take some training. 3. DO I WANT A NEW DIRECTION? Third, decide whether you want to continue in your current area or venture into a new direction. Cherish your strengths. But don’t let the past lock you in. You may want to break out of that mold. This step can take time to figure out—so don’t rush your decision.

One of the key factors in determining when to pivot is whether you are still thriving in your present role. Since so many of your waking hours are spent at work, you want to find a position that excites you. That can mean changing jobs and changing again until you find the right fit. Ask yourself if you’re truly inspired by your work. Rob Barnett, author of Next Job Best Job: 11 Strategies to Get Hired Now, asks “When your alarm goes off and you’re in that moment between sleep and waking, are you raring to go or saying ‘ugh’?” He explains: “It’s a soul speaking moment. If you’re saying ‘ugh,’ then your job is not giving what you need.” 4. WHAT KIND OF CULTURE DO I WANT TO WORK IN? Fourth, decide what kind of culture you want. Today culture is a huge consideration for any job seeker. In a study by Glassdoor, 77% of employees say they would consider a company’s culture before applying there.

Organizational psychologist Adam Grant agrees that culture is of supreme importance. He advises: “Before taking a job offer, it’s worth asking: Do I want to become more like the people here? You can aspire to change the culture of a group, but don’t overlook how the culture will change you.” Here are questions to explore when evaluating a company’s culture: What is the corporate leadership like? Workers today have high expectations of their leaders. Executives and managers need to be transparent, humble, authentic, fully present, and open to their employees. Today’s employees are willing to leave their jobs in search of leaders they admire.

advertisement

A 2021 study published in the MIT Sloan Management Review titled 10 Things Your Corporate Culture Needs to Get Right found that the top three things employees look for in their culture pertain to their leaders. Of greatest importance is that employees feel respected. Second is that they have supportive leaders. And third is that leaders “live core values.” Is the atmosphere hard driving or relaxed? No one style fits every employee, and you want to find your ideal match. My first job was in a fast-paced, high-tech firm where the approach was aggressive and ruthless. After two years, I couldn’t take it anymore. I left and went to a bank, where the culture was kinder and gentler. Today, with the burnout rate at historic highs, many individuals won’t tolerate an aggressive culture. Does the company actively address biases in sexism, racism, and other forms of discrimination? Not every firm does. I was once interviewed by the CEO of a major oil company. He seemed keen to hire me as his speechwriter. I liked him and thought I could work well with him. I was about to seal the deal when he remarked: “I assume you won’t be having any more children.” With that one sentence, he lost me.

Do the company’s values fit with yours? Many employees understandably are concerned with their industry’s environmental impact or with corporate policies that affect disadvantaged communities. Make sure any firm you choose fits with the values you hold important. Does the company allow working from home or demand everyone turn up in the office? Many employees are heading for the exit because they prefer working from home, and their current employer does not make that possible. When Apple’s CEO Tim Cook announced a hybrid return to the office policy beginning in April 2022, there were protests. If you want to work at home or prefer hybrid, look for a company with flexible work policies. 5. WHAT SIZE COMPANY DO I WANT TO WORK IN? Fifth, like Goldilocks, you want to find a company that’s not too large, not too small, but just right—for you. What does that ideal company look like?

Do you envision a large, multinational company that has a strong, recognized brand and is most likely a place where you can stay and build your career over time? Or do you prefer a midsized firm that has a different vibe? Perhaps you favor a start-up where you can be part of something that’s new, exciting, and run by a small team. Think about whether long-term stability or short-term excitement and risk is best for you. 6. WILL I BE ABLE TO SUCCEED THERE? Sixth, and finally, ask yourself how you can determine whether the companies you’re going to be looking at would allow you to be successful. Find out what kind of opportunities there are for advancement. Look at salary levels and whether they meet with your expectations. Ask about the tenure of employees: Has there been a lot of turnover or do employees tend to stick around? Look at the career trajectory of the leadership team and find out whether they’ve been promoted within the company.