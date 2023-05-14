I’m a working mom of 4, and this is why we need to look at our unpaid work as a business

BY Katie O'Malley2 minute read

What if we articulated our work at home through a business lens? After having my fourth child and preparing to head back to Google, I decided to give this a whirl.

As cofounder and COO of the O’Malley Household [unpaid labor space], I’d been reflecting on the functional skills exercised while home on maternity leave. Like any job, this position has broadened my capabilities and stretched me to adapt during transformational change. We’re often asked in business what skills we bring to the table. Why limit our table to the conference room? In the spirit of Mother’s Day, I’m sharing the quarterly business review (QBR) I penned while on leave with my fourth child.

Executive Summary: In Q1, we grew the team by 20%, resulting in diversification of our priorities, a commitment to long-term exhaustion, and outsize emotional profit for all. While we experienced significant headwinds as a team (sleep deprivation, cognitive fog, and COVID-induced homeschooling), we’re poised to deliver long-term, emotionally profitable growth. Five key skills exercised this quarter. Exceptional operational rigor Daily execution across four key stakeholders who have a high level of dependency on leader. Weekly leadership review on core operations, ensuring alignment on responsibilities while consistently adapting to external variables and/or viruses. Able to anticipate potential biological needs at inopportune moments and adapt in real time. [Example: Breastfeeding the fourth stakeholder on a park bench, post blowout, while checking for lice on the first, and visually monitoring proof of life for the second and third.] Always-on sales marketing efforts Strong sense of emotional landscape among team members, and ability to meet competing needs in real time. Anticipated constant negotiation and prepared accordingly with said barter. Seeded top-down marketing campaigns to address concerns on new activity launches, academic KPIs, and daily culinary negotiations.

Innovative infrastructure Created efficient household systems designed to achieve family goals, particularly with members who consistently deplete company resources. Maintained necessary inventory to ensure stable operations across food, clothing, hygiene, extracurricular activities, and holidays. Exceptional relationship building to leverage external resources and secure visits from high-profile talent such as Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy, etc. Example: Brought our newest hire home on Xmas Eve, and Santa still managed to show up Christmas morning. Mic drop, although I do not recommend. Stakeholder management Ability to build and maintain relationships across all team members while simultaneously acting as the primary food source for our newest recruit. Consistently mediated conflict, multitasked amid chaos, and coached for a growth mindset. Encouraged the team to create a Family Mission Statement and facilitate new-hire training.

Effective change management Exceptional ability to lead through change and uncertainty. Daily stakeholder check-in to monitor morale and assess flight risk. Example: C-suite decision to homeschool for one month during Omicron surge in an effort to mitigate exposure for the newest hire. Partnered with cofounder-CFO to teach K5-, first-, and third-grade curriculum while recovering from a physiological event that introduced the fourth member into the team. To be clear, none of this was without tears and tantrums (C-suite included). However, my challenge to us all in thinking about the skills and mindsets we bring to the table is to think beyond the conference room. The kitchen table is just as (if not more) valuable, and informs who and what we bring to the paid workforce every day. Let’s broaden our scope when taking stock in our work and achievements, and acknowledge this value more freely as a business community. My most recent achievement beyond the conference room? Her name is Clare James. What’s yours?