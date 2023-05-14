A little bull might be good for your leadership. No BS

BY Yonason Goldson4 minute read

It’s 1996. I’m presenting a model lesson in the Jewish high school where I would spend the next 20 years teaching. During the class, I ask several students to read from the Aramaic text they are studying.

The bell rings, the students depart, and one of the board members sitting in the back to observe me asks the following question: “I noticed that you let one student struggle through his reading, but you intervened immediately to help another. What made you respond differently in each case?” “I don’t have an answer for you,” I reply. “Experienced teachers develop a feeling for what we can and can’t expect from our students. I sensed that the first student could work it out on his own and that the other student needed help. But I can’t articulate precisely what informed that decision.” I’ve never forgotten his response: “I respect that. I’ve learned to be suspicious of people who think they can articulate every detail of what they do.”

His wise words provide a useful context for this week’s entry into the Ethical Lexicon: Zeitgeber (tsahyt-gey-ber/ zeit·ge·ber) noun An external or environmental cue that helps an organism regulate its metabolism

In his classic 1963 essay, “Examsmanship and the Liberal Arts,” William G. Perry Jr., recounts the delightful story of the math major at Harvard who, in a moment of whimsy, decided to sit for a test in a class he wasn’t enrolled in. He sparked a scandal by receiving an A on the social science exam, despite never having attended any of the lectures or read a single assignment. Administrators were outraged that the course instructor could be misled by a paper that was entirely bull. Professor Perry argues that the ethics of “bull” are far less questionable than the ethics of “cow.” He offers the following distinction: Cow: Data, however relevant, without relevancies

Bull: Relevancies, however relevant, without data By definition, sound reasoning takes into account any lack of data. But data independent of reasoning can be supremely dangerous. Facts divorced from either context or application masquerade as evidence to support conclusions that often prove deeply flawed. This is why zeitgeber is more than a physiological phenomenon. It also describes a psychological and social mindset that enables leaders to assess the atmosphere and temperature of their community’s culture. In the process of doing so, however, female leaders have a measurable advantage over their male counterparts.

Reason versus understanding In 1954, Herman Witkin conducted a now-famous experiment in the psychology of visual perception. His study demonstrated that male brains are predisposed to focus narrowly by filtering out extraneous information; in contrast, female brains more naturally integrate all available data to create a single, holistic mental image. Witkin concluded that women are “field dependent,” requiring peripheral information to provide context and meaning; whereas men are “field independent,” able to process information in isolation. More recently, some have suggested that women should rather be described as “field sensitive” since their superior ability to process information contextually advantages them to reach more meaningful conclusions. Relying on intangibles to provide perspective should be recognized as a positive, not a negative. Two thousand years earlier, the sages of the Talmud reached the same conclusion when they observed that men are characterized by superior reason while women are characterized by superior understanding. Despite the utility of pure rational thinking, the sages identified intuitive understanding and discernment as higher cognitive functions. Processed information is only valuable once it has been arranged in a coherent and meaningful way.

Of course, these are generalities, and there are always exceptions. The truth is that all human beings demonstrate both male and female thinking, commonly associated with the left and right hemispheres of the brain, respectively. Successful leadership does not favor one over the other, nor does it seek a middle ground between them. Rather, it attempts to integrate both capacities into a collaborative partnership. Logic versus intuition Philosophers and poets alike have endlessly observed the vast distance between the head and the heart. This frequently proves challenging, but it also provides a priceless opportunity for us to learn from and support one another. There’s no question that data collection and cold logic are indispensable. But so is the tingling Spidey-sense that something is off, or the unshakable feeling that the way forward lies in a different direction. Gathering facts and arranging them according to sequence, hierarchy, and relevance establishes the foundation on which leaders acquire a clear vision. They can then build on that foundation by drawing on intuition and reading the nuances of each unique situation and circumstance.

Competent decision-making is integral to ethics. Consequently, when facing complex decisions, a zeitgeber mindset enables us to take cues from our environment so we can regulate both our executive and ethical metabolism. As long as the head and the heart are at odds with one another, it’s prudent to go back to the beginning to review and reassess. We might discover that the numbers we thought supported our decision are not telling the whole story. We might also find that we have failed to account for the intangible factors that will determine our success or our failure. And that’s no bull.