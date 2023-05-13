This is the ultimate job of a leader

BY Alexa von Tobel2 minute read

For the past few years, a bull market for tech startups has created a dynamic in venture capital I like to call “Alphabet City.”

Founders have quickly leaped from one fundraising letter to the next: raising a seed round, quickly followed by their Series A, B, C—the list goes on. Entrepreneurs have been operating from an understanding that there will always be more capital available. But building a business today feels a lot like it did when I started LearnVest back in 2008. It was the bottom of the Great Recession, and I had no choice but to bootstrap in the early days. When I eventually raised my Series A a few years later, I knew that I had to make that money go as far as humanly possible. I operated from a scarcity mindset. In these turbulent financial times, it’s time for a reset. Being finance-driven is key to a company’s survival. As simple as it sounds, after a Series A or B, companies should be hyper-focused on profitability.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Go back to fundamentals The silver lining of this climate is that leaders can focus on the fundamentals of their business. How can you create true value? Does your big idea have product-market fit? In the words of Seth Godin, what’s your Purple Cow—or the feature that makes your company remarkable? Answering these core questions is the path to better outcomes because it keeps everyone focused on building a durable business. I love how BYJU’S founder Divya Gokulnath put it recently on my podcast: “Valuations can come and go. What stays with you forever is the value you create.” Get smart about finance Finance is one thing you cannot outsource. It’s super important that you know your budget intimately, whether you are leading a whole company or a small department. You must know your full spreadsheet, and what goes into each cell.

When you’re armed with that level of information, you have a clear view of what your levers are. If there comes a time when you need to pull back, or a time when you have extra capital to push into the funnel, you’ll already be prepared about where exactly to do so. Invest in value In this market, it’s ironic (but true) that the companies that are profitable and do not need to raise money, will be the ones with the greatest access to more capital. So let’s say you do have an opportunity to raise more. With a core profitable business, additional capital should be about land grabbing and investing in plans you know will create value. Said differently, raise more if there is a high-value place to put it. The ultimate job of leaders is to be excellent stewards of capital.

advertisement