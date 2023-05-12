Experts: Tucker Carlson’s move to Twitter may turn off users—and advertisers—from the platform

It’s been a busy few weeks for Tucker Carlson. After being fired by Fox News, the controversial TV host announced this week that he would be relaunching his show on Twitter. In response, Twitter owner Elon Musk offered Carlson a positive, if detached, reception, tweeting , “On this platform, unlike the one-way street of broadcast, people are able to interact, critique and refute whatever is said.”

Musk, who announced Thursday that he would be stepping down as CEO in the coming weeks, added that Carlson had not signed a deal with Twitter and would be subject to the same rules as every other user. But the former Fox News host would be welcome, Musk implied—even if it’s likely to further poison the well on Twitter, as some former employees and experts predict it will.

“Musk is on a sinking ship and he’s desperate,” says Melissa Ingle, who was a senior data scientist at Twitter until Musk initiated a round of layoffs in November 2022. Ingle says Musk’s actions to date have served only to turn advertisers away (to wit, an 89% drop between January and March 2023, according to Bloomberg), and that becoming home to controversial figures like Carlson is likely to switch off more people than it attracts.

Musk tried to couch his welcome of Carlson by saying that he hopes others, “particularly from the left, also choose to be content creators on this platform.” But that is little more than lip service, reckons product designer Chris Messina: “Elon may think he’s ‘bothsidesing’ it, but you can’t platform a white supremacist and maintain any semblance of ‘bothsidesing’ in good faith.”