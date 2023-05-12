Chuck Schumer’s effort to ‘get ahead of’ AI may already be falling behind

In mid-April, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office announced in a press release that, after spending months discussing a possible regulatory framework with experts in the field, his office was launching a new effort “to get ahead of artificial intelligence” and develop a comprehensive piece of legislation for doing so.

But nearly one month since that announcement, sources involved in these conversations say Schumer’s office has little to show for these discussions beyond high-level ideas that fall short of what’s needed to address the most immediate risks posed by AI systems.

“They seem to have pretty much nothing,” says one source from a civil-society group that was involved in these conversations, who was not authorized to discuss private discussions. “They could not even answer the most basic questions about the scope of the law.”

According to sources at the discussion table, the four priorities Schumer’s office outlined in these talks—protecting American innovation, requiring more disclosure from AI developers, securing data, and aligning AI systems with American values—all line up with what industry leaders, including OpenAI’s Sam Altman, have been calling for. But sources said Schumer’s office has appeared wary of regulations that might be less palatable to the industry—ideas like data minimization requirements, blanket bans on certain applications of AI technologies, and liability for harms caused by AI. It also wasn’t clear, the civil-society source said, whether this legislative proposal would apply to both government and commercial uses of AI.