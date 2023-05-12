My company pays ERG leaders $10K in equity per year. Here’s why

BY Heather Dunn3 minute read

At the end of 2022, McKinsey released new research on the role of employee resource groups (ERGs) at work. One of the most interesting insights was that employees’ perceived effectiveness of their company’s ERG was highly correlated with their feelings of inclusion. Around the same time, my company, Gem, did a survey of talent acquisition professionals which found that just 16% were meeting their diversity goals. A lot of this comes down to retention—if companies aren’t putting in the effort to actually foster a sense of belonging and inclusion, they are going to lose the diverse candidates they’ve worked so hard to recruit.

When you hold these two findings up next to each other, it seems obvious that companies that are struggling to build and retain a diverse workforce would want to invest more in the strategies that actually work. And yet, despite the fact that 90% of U.S. employers have ERGs, just 6% of ERG leaders are compensated for their time. Put differently, the overwhelming majority of companies with ERGs are asking members of under-represented groups to do deeply meaningful and valuable work for free. My team pays ERG leaders $10K in equity per year for their additional work. Some may find this total striking. Here’s why we believe it’s the right investment: The role of an ERG leader At Gem, we view the individuals who run our six ERGs—whose membership includes roughly two-thirds of all of our employees—as critical leaders within the organization. Each group has two co-leads who guide the strategy and day-to-day operations, and an engagement manager who is responsible for pushing out communication to the group and the company as appropriate.

These positions, which are often the first leadership role for the individuals involved, offer multiple avenues for professional development. Every lead undergoes manager training and is highly visible to our executive team. They run monthly meetings. They meet with candidates who are part of under-represented groups and want to understand what it’s like to work with us. They spearhead events in tandem with Black History Month, Pride, and Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. They provide psychological support and safety for their members. They review relevant data from our quarterly employee engagement surveys to understand how employees within their group’s demographic are feeling at work. In short, they do strategic and sometimes difficult work that helps to advance one of our key values as an organization: diversity. For all of these reasons, and as an acknowledgement of how important their roles are, we recently decided that they should be compensated for their work. The two co-leads of each group were given an additional $10,000 in equity grants, and the engagement managers were given $5,000. ERGs and recruiting In addition to boosting morale within our ERG leadership team, our new compensation plan has had two additional positive effects: There was significantly increased interest in the roles that were still open, and we were able to fill those very quickly.

It has also played an important role in our external recruiting efforts by demonstrating to candidates that we are serious about diversity. Over the last few years, I’ve seen job seekers become more attuned to performative, hand wavy efforts at diversity, and also more empowered to ask hard questions in the hiring process. Being able to point to an investment in ERG leads is one of the most significant ways that we can show that diversity is in fact a lived value at every level of the organization, not just copy on our careers page. I have heard from our recruiting team that this is one of the strongest talking points they have when talking about our DE&I program. The future of DE&I Launching this plan at an offsite for our ERG leads earlier this year was one of my proudest moments. The appreciation and sense of being recognized for their contributions was palpable. Later, when emails were sent to confirm the new grants, I received a note from an especially high-performing employee who said she’d had trouble connecting with other employees after a fully remote onboarding. Being involved with the ERG, and now, the additional equity, made her deeply appreciated and confident in her decision to join our team. Responses like this have in turn given me confidence that this was absolutely the right decision. Not just because asking employees from under-represented backgrounds to do additional, unpaid work on top of their regular job description doesn’t sit right, but because I truly believe that more diverse workforces build stronger, better businesses, and companies have a moral obligation to reward the individuals who help make that a reality.