These are the times you shouldn’t accept a promotion

BY Featured7 minute read

An increase in salary. Higher levels of responsibility. Additional opportunities for career advancement. Why would you say “no” to a job promotion?

To find answers, we asked a community of business leaders about a time that they didn’t take a promotion. Why didn’t they take the opportunity? What considerations factored into their decision? Here are the stories. Refusing the golden handcuffs Before leaving my last company to start my venture, I was offered a major promotion. On paper, it was an amazing opportunity. However‌, management wasn’t offering me the new position for altruistic reasons or as a reward for my past work. The motivation for the offer was simply putting the golden handcuffs on me in a tight labor market so they wouldn’t have to suffer the costs of attrition (which they surely suspected was coming). They knew I was becoming less engaged and looking for other opportunities, and made the business decision that it was cheaper to keep me. That’s why when they presented me with the offer, I didn’t have to think about it long—I turned it down the same day. I didn’t want the pressure or awkwardness of having to jump ship after having just taken the promotion. It’s a bizarre reason to turn down a promotion, but there’s no sense in getting in deeper when you know you want out.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

John Ross, CEO, Test Prep Insight Not seeing ideas come to life I was always a good programmer who wasn’t short on opportunities for professional growth, but eventually, I went independent and started my company. The main reason for me to do so was that I found I enjoyed watching my ideas come to full fruition from a few doodles on a notepad significantly more than I did my original job, and thus Yarooms was born. There is nothing quite so scary, yet so fulfilling, as going your own way and having it work out better than you could have imagined.

Dragos Badea, CEO, Yarooms Limiting myself to using old skills A couple of years into my professional career, post-college, I was offered three different promotions that I turned down. The company had a structured succession planning process that streamlined advancement for early-career professionals like myself. I was one of the top performers at the time, which meant that my name came up when an opportunity opened up. It was flattering, and the roles came with a salary increase. But none of them felt right. I knew that the only reason I would accept any of the offers would be solely based on money, not the job itself.

Instead, I applied for a college recruiting role internally that involved learning new skills and a career change. I interviewed for it and landed the job. It was one of the best moves in my career and the beginning of a successful 15+ year career in HR/People & Culture. Never pass up the opportunity to try something new and challenge yourself to pick up a unique set of skills. Leang Chung, Career First coach and founder, Pelora Stack Lacking meaning and purpose Before starting at Spot Pet Insurance, I worked at a well-established company in a different industry and was offered a promotion to a higher position within the company. Although this promotion offered more money and greater responsibility, I decided not to take it.

First, I had become dissatisfied with the work I was doing and felt that it lacked meaning and purpose. I wanted to make a positive impact on people’s lives in a way that was personally fulfilling. Second, I craved the freedom and flexibility to pursue my own ideas and make my own decisions. Working for a large company with a rigid structure made it difficult to be innovative. Although starting at a new company was risky, I believed that the potential rewards were worth the uncertainty. In the end, I took a chance on myself and pursued my passion. While it was challenging at first, I am proud of what we have accomplished at Spot and the positive impact we have had on the lives of pets and their owners.

Trey Ferro, CEO, Spot Pet Insurance The payoff wasn’t worth it I’ve turned down an opportunity when the promotion wasn’t worth the payoff—and I don’t just mean the pay raise. While a promotion might mean more work than the associated pay raise brings you, that advance can still sometimes be worth it if it will open the door for bigger opportunities and future career growth. Those non-financial payoffs can be harder to measure, so it’s something everyone should assess individually. Regardless, I think having a financial bottom line that you’re not willing to dip below is helpful. If you feel a promotion is severely underpaid, it’s a mental struggle to stay motivated, engaged, and stick it out for long enough to make a positive career impact.

Shawn Plummer, CEO, The Annuity Expert Not aligned with long-term goals When I first got started with my career, I got a great job working as a customer service representative for a decent company and I was thrilled with the job for a while. However, when it came time to accept my earned promotion, I didn’t really feel comfortable with the decision because it did not align with my long-term goals of wanting to run a business and move beyond customer service. My time in customer service made me great at dealing with people and, combined with my other skills and goals, I knew there was more for me out there, which is why I didn’t take the job promotion and instead went to work at a different job and eventually start my own business.

advertisement

Michael Maximoff, cofounder and managing partner, Belkins Stifling myself working for others I was working for a mid-sized organization in the golf space when I was offered the CMO role—which was a pretty plum job—from the money to extensive travel to sun-drenched golf destinations. But at the time, I had been considering going out on my own and starting a consulting business. It had been a dream of mine since my late 20s when I felt stifled working for others. On a short-term basis, I wanted to control what my day-to-day work life looked like and, ultimately, on a long-term basis, I wanted to determine my professional destiny.

Fast forward to the present day, and after many years of experiencing the exhilarating highs and the sometimes soul-crushing lows of entrepreneurship, my decision to “play through” to my own company has been, by far, my best professional decision. Rhonda Moret, founder and CEO, Elevated Diversity Giving up autonomy For years, I worked away diligently, putting in that extra effort where it was needed, always hoping that my chance to get the promotion to the leadership team that I yearned for would finally materialize. I knew I had the ability, but each time the selection process came around, I was passed over for someone with a little more experience or an extra qualification or two.

Eventually, I came to accept that it would not happen for me, and I started forming plans to start my business. Then, as my plans were being completed, I was called into the office and informed that the role I had been chasing was mine if I wanted it. I had to consider if I was prepared to forego my dream for the security of a steady job, or if I had the confidence to go it alone. I came to realize that I would never be happy working for someone else, and if I was going to succeed, I was going to do it my way. I declined the offer and set off on my journey as an entrepreneur.

Jonathan Elster, CEO, EcomHalo Leaving family and friends Geography was always a very important consideration for me, since as my family grew and developed deeper roots in the location we were living, it would affect more people than just me if we suddenly had to move to a new location for a job. Granted, I had been an officer in the U.S. Navy for the first 10 years of my career, so moving was a constant every 2 to 3 years, but as I transitioned into my corporate career and got remarried, I had to think of not only my spouse’s career but also how we were raising our next generation in terms of the activities they took part in, the quality of the schools they attended. Plus, being closer to family and long-time friends was important to me, as well—especially since I had lived such a nomadic life in the military.

David Albritton, ACC, founder and CEO, Nineteen88 Strategies, LLC Would you accept a promotion? While job promotions are highly sought-after and can advance your career, these stories illustrate that sometimes there are good reasons to turn down an offer—and that it’s okay to say no. What will you do when your employer offers you a promotion? What will you consider? Will you or won’t you ultimately take the opportunity?