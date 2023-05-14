Gotham Gal Joanne Wilson has built her dream startup, and it’s Colette for cannabis

“My father, definitely not,” Wilson says. “My mother, when it came to high school, she would literally steal my weed,” punctuating the absurdity of this 1970s anecdote with her distinctive laugh, a kind of half-swallowed chortle that has a patrician, New York charm to it.

Wilson, the iconic doyenne of the New York tech world who has been a fixture since it was known as Silicon Alley and has invested in and supported dozens of startups, such as Food52 , Parachute Home , and Blue Bottle Coffee , knows that it was almost 50 years ago. “It was one of those things where you had the cool high school siblings—not me, I was the oldest—and they have it, and you’d be like, ‘Yeah, I’ll try it,’” she says, recalling that this was when she was in eighth grade in Potomac, Maryland. “I was like, ‘Oh, I like this!’ Then I just always managed to figure out a way to have a nice supply.”

Wilson and I are discussing her introduction to cannabis because the self-styled “Gotham Gal”—the name of her longtime blog and investment firm—is opening one of the first state-licensed cannabis stores in New York City, named, of course, Gotham. The store is a love letter to her adopted home, particularly in the wake of COVID, where “I was watching all of these stores close, the destruction of New York City real estate,” Wilson says.

But it’s also a long-deferred dream, finally realized. “I’ve always had this idea for a store, literally since I was 21,” she tells me. She catalyzed this idea in her head into her senior thesis as a retail and finance major at Simmons University. “There should be a store where you walk in and you feel like you’re in someone’s home. You can sit there, you can have a coffee, buy—your children’s, your husband, your wife’s, your whatever—clothing, you can also buy the furniture. You can have a little lunch there. There could be candy . . . like, a great store. Of course, I had no money, right? I couldn’t do this. And so instead, I went to work at Macy’s.”

In the ensuing four decades, Wilson has had an eclectic career. She’s been a department store buyer, built a “schmatta” business for an apparel manufacturer and a media one for a young hustler named Jason Calacanis, and invested in well over 100 companies, with a focus on backing women founders well before anyone else was. She’s helped get technology into New York City public schools, and she sits on the board of the High Line. She’s building sustainable housing in the city.