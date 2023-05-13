How conservatives ‘lost’ corporate America

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, earlier this year, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey admitted that the forceful backlash to environmentally and socially responsible business practices by U.S. conservatives have made so-called ESG (environmental, social, and governance) principles “toxic” in America. But he explained that the soda giant would not be abandoning them—oh no. “I’m just going to stop saying ‘ESG.’”

Such stubbornness in the face of mounting pushback, not only from Coke but also woke Wall Street banks, woke theme parks, and woke sports leagues, is proof to the nascent anti-ESG movement, which has sprung up on the political right, that there is a mind virus that, to quote one leading critic, the former fast-food CEO Andy Puzder, is “more insidious than communism or the Nazis.” [Read the inside story of how the culture war is coming for your 401(k).]

Anti-woke Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy writes about Quincey’s Davos admission in his new book, Capitalist Punishment, arguing that Coca-Cola’s “bid to chase the freshest buzzword while dodging scrutiny” ought to “draw alarm from regulators.”

Ramaswamy, the high-haired, quick-tongued face of the anti-ESG movement, deftly signals to corporate leaders that merely backing off their public extolling of ESG will not satiate their concern that businesses have been captured by the political left. This new counter force has sprung up rapidly in the last few years and united everyone from canceled business execs to evangelical thought leaders to Silicon Valley techno-capitalists. Together, they’re mounting an aggressive response to the belief, now widespread in corporate America, that businesses ought to have a “social purpose beyond financial performance,” in the words of BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, the face of ESG who is the movement’s favorite villain.