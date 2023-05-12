It’s time to fix impact investing

The IPCC’s latest report laid bare that it’s a now or never scenario for our planet. We need innovative solutions to the climate crisis, and achieving this will require enormous financial investment. Impact investing is expected to grow 18% this year. But capital markets have been getting it wrong. We’re stuck in a cycle of greenwashing, individualism, and homogeneity that continues to prioritize short-term returns over true long-term impact and financial upside. As we think about what it means to invest in our planet, we need to make serious changes to the investment landscape before time runs out.

What impact investing is getting wrong One major issue is that current impact investment labels aren’t fit for purpose. The mechanisms that back so-called “sustainable investment” are subjective and inconsistent, and businesses can manipulate their scores by focusing on easier-to-measure metrics or by not disclosing negative information. A Financial Times investigation from 2021 found that some funds with strong rhetoric about tackling human rights issues were also lending money to regimes carrying out abuses. [Photo: Souda/Getty Images, miakievy/Getty Images] This undermines the credibility of impact investing in two ways. First, it makes it easier for an investor’s due diligence to extend to simply seeing “impact” mentioned somewhere on a term sheet and, second, it holds back capital from companies whose businesses are truly impactful. Investors are missing out on profits as much as ventures are missing out on delivering impact. Rather than solely relying on surface-level measures of sustainability, investors should prioritize companies whose core business, or the DNA of their profit model, aligns with solving a societal or environmental challenge. Whether that’s taking millions of tons of CO2 out of the atmosphere, saving football stadiums’ worth of waste from landfill, or even solving agriculture’s water crisis—investors need to look beyond the headlines and back the tangible solutions to the world’s biggest problems. By investing in companies where the profit model is directly tied to solving a pressing global challenge, investors will also end up out-performing the market.

Collaboration over ‘us v. them’ We also need to prioritize collaborative advantage over competitive, zero-sum investing. While multinationals have the resources, they often struggle to innovate and keep up with the rapid rate of change across tech- and science-based solutions. In order to keep up with the rate of change, multinationals need to find new pathways to work alongside disruptive entrepreneurs. The “Unreasonable Impact Program” we’ve created with the support of Barclays is one example in which investors and entrepreneurs have together removed 80 million tonnes of GHG emissions from the atmosphere and diverted more than 500,000 tons of waste from landfills over the last five years. This program facilitates conversations between industry leaders like Barclays and growing entrepreneurs solving climate problems. The results have been a win-win for both parties: The companies supported in the Unreasonable Impact program have raised more than $10 billion in financing to date and investors and companies have gotten early access to companies changing the world. [Photo: Souda/Getty Images, miakievy/Getty Images] Most impact investing stops seems to stop at funding. But there are so many more avenues that can accelerate a more ecological form of capitalism while ensuring investments perform that much better. Thinking about investing holistically opens space for collaboration between the entrepreneurs developing profitable solutions to the climate crisis and major public and private partners.

Diversity will fuel the future of impact investing Lastly, we need strength in diversity. Female or minority-led asset managers manage less than 1% of the $70 trillion in industry-wide assets under management. Opening up space for diverse entrepreneurs and investors is simply good business. Research has shown that diverse companies are more likely to outperform their less diverse peers, in part because they are better equipped to understand and serve a diverse customer base. [Photo: Souda/Getty Images, miakievy/Getty Images] Take Navajo Power, a rapid growth venture (which we have helped support) that develops utility-scale energy projects optimized for the economic empowerment of tribal nations. The company, led by a diverse and brilliant team, is positioned to create robust financial returns for investors while having immeasurable social and environmental positive impacts, and at scale. The moral imperative The traditional view of impact investing is no longer relevant. We need to go beyond surface-level sustainability and realize profits in protecting our planet.

If we can make the connection between meeting the moral imperative of protecting the only planet we have, and the financial opportunity inherent in supporting the ventures who will make this happen, then we will truly be able to say that we are investing in the future of our planet. Daniel Epstein is the CEO of Unreasonable Group—an organization dedicated to supporting an international fellowship for growth-stage entrepreneurs who are profitably solving global issues. Daniel was named by Fortune Magazine as one of the World’s 50 Greatest Leaders, alongside the likes of Bill Gates & Tim Cook.