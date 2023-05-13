Six retirement planning tips for Gen X

Greater work experience often means higher pay, which puts professionals in their 40s and 50s in an excellent position to ramp up their retirement savings. But this time of life also coincides with many additional financial needs, such as helping elderly parents or paying for kids’ higher education—or both.

Considering all of these competing priorities, figuring out how and when to prepare for retirement can feel pretty fraught. Here’s what you should do in your 40s and 50s to make sure you can have a secure retirement. In Your 40s Once you start seeing a sprinkling of salt among the pepper in your hair, it’s a little easier to imagine a day when you may stop working. But it may still feel much less urgent than Junior’s braces or Mom’s medical bills. Here are some of the most important tasks to complete in your 40s to protect your retirement: Have “The Talk” With Your Parents Whether your parents are already retired or are winding down their career, it’s important to have an open conversation with them about their financial plans. Do they have enough set aside for a comfortable retirement? If not, how do they plan to bridge the gap? Do they expect you to provide them financial support?

While it can be awkward to talk about money if your family has long considered the topic taboo, it’s very important for you to be in the loop on what your parents have saved, where it is, what plans they have for the future, and who they trust as their financial adviser. Having ongoing conversations about these topics will protect both their retirement and yours, since you’ll be in a better position to make financial decisions on their behalf in an emergency, and you will know how their plans may affect yours. Set Up Incremental Increases For 2023, you can contribute up to $22,500 to a 401(k) and $6,500 to an individual retirement account (IRA). But unless you are among the 14% of workplace retirement plan participants who max out those contributions, you could probably afford to send more money to your retirement savings. One of the easiest ways to do this is to schedule incremental increases to your contributions every few months. For example, if you are currently contributing 10% of your salary, you could increase the contribution amount by 1%. You’re unlikely to feel the difference in your paycheck but the increase will help your nest egg grow. Set up another 1% increase for six months from now, and another 1% in a year. Continue the incremental increases until you are having enough paycheck deferrals to ensure you are maxing out your contributions.

