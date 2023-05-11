Apple says small App Store developers are booming

Ahead of its Worldwide Developers Conference next month , Apple would like you to know that small developers are doing big business in its App Store.

The company defines that cohort as developers with fewer than 1 million annual downloads and up to $1 million a year in revenue, minus those who didn’t get 1,000 downloads in any year. According to a report it commissioned from Analysis Group, such outfits make up 90% of all App Store developers. And from 2020 to 2022, the report says, their aggregate App Store revenue grew by 71% globally and 87% in the United States. Health, fitness, and lifestyle apps were among the fastest-growing categories.

Reflecting the App Store’s global footprint, 40% of small developers’ downloads come from outside their home countries. Among developers who published software on the App Store for the first time in 2022, 25% were in Europe, 23% in China, 14% in the U.S., 4% in Japan, and 35% from elsewhere.

Staring in 2021, Apple reduced its standard 30% commission on App Store revenues to 15% for small developers. Among its programs designed to support them are Entrepreneur Camp, which is aimed at underrepresented developers, and a one-on-one and group-support offering called App Store Foundations.