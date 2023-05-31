15 years of Michigan’s affirmative action ban offers a grim prediction for the SCOTUS ruling

Andre Sykes grew up in the Linwood neighborhood on the west side of Detroit, the largest majority-Black city in America. He graduated in 2012 from Cass Technical High School, one of the city’s prestigious college prep academies, and went on to attend Oakland University, in an affluent suburb of the city where Black students made up less than 8% of the student body.
When he went to college in 2012, Michigan was already several years into its constitutional ban on race-based affirmative action in college admissions processes. Although Sykes’s time in high school introduced him to students from many different racial and ethnic backgrounds, his college experience wasn’t nearly as diverse.
“My time at college was very harrowing,” he says. “I was probably one of the first black people that the white students actually got to interact with on a regular basis. I had to code switch and be the token, the model Black student.”
That experience challenged his identity, Sykes says. “I had to break myself down and relearn some of my own mannerisms. I was doing my best to remain who I am as a Black man, but [college] changed me in ways I didn’t even know until I was back with my own people.”
Sykes left Oakland University in 2016 to transfer to Wayne State University in the city of Detroit in order to save money and support his family. At that time, the four-year graduation rate at Oakland for students of color was 23% to 10% lower than for white students.
This decline was equally dramatic at the University of Michigan, an elite “public Ivy” which had used race- and gender-based affirmative action in college admissions until 2006 when Michigan voters approved a constitutional ban on the process.
A ballot proposal by the confusingly-named Michigan Civil Rights Initiative argued that affirmative action equaled preferential treatment, in college admissions and in public sector hiring. This was a result, in part, of a 2003 lawsuit against the University of Michigan Law School by white student Barbara Grutter, who claimed that she was discriminated against in the admissions process based on her race.