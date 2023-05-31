15 years of Michigan’s affirmative action ban offers a grim prediction for the SCOTUS ruling

Andre Sykes grew up in the Linwood neighborhood on the west side of Detroit, the largest majority-Black city in America. He graduated in 2012 from Cass Technical High School, one of the city’s prestigious college prep academies, and went on to attend Oakland University, in an affluent suburb of the city where Black students made up less than 8% of the student body.

When he went to college in 2012, Michigan was already several years into its constitutional ban on race-based affirmative action in college admissions processes. Although Sykes’s time in high school introduced him to students from many different racial and ethnic backgrounds, his college experience wasn’t nearly as diverse.

“My time at college was very harrowing,” he says. “I was probably one of the first black people that the white students actually got to interact with on a regular basis. I had to code switch and be the token, the model Black student.”

That experience challenged his identity, Sykes says. “I had to break myself down and relearn some of my own mannerisms. I was doing my best to remain who I am as a Black man, but [college] changed me in ways I didn’t even know until I was back with my own people.”