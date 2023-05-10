George Santos is now in federal custody. Here are the financial crimes he’s accused of

George Santos, the freshman congressman whose web of lies earned him calls to resign from at least seven Republican colleagues within weeks of taking office, was finally charged with over a dozen financial crimes on Wednesday.

Santos—who represents New York’s Third District in the House, a swing district stretching from Queens to Long Island—turned himself in to federal authorities early in the morning, as court papers were unsealed in a 20-page indictment alleging a whopping 13 counts of fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and other false statements. “This indictment seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations,” U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said in a statement, adding that the congressman “used political contributions to line his pockets, unlawfully applied for unemployment benefits that should have gone to New Yorkers who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and lied to the House of Representatives.” The Justice Department’s press release revealed some more specific details about the charges being pursued:

During the summer of 2020, Santos was employed yet allegedly applied for pandemic unemployment aid. Until April 2021, the Justice Department says he “fraudulently received more than $24,000 in unemployment insurance benefits.”

Santos also stands accused of defrauding his own campaign donors through a fake super PAC. According to the Justice Department, supporters were told their contributions would help purchase TV ads and do other work to get Santos elected to the House. Instead, up to $50,000 was allegedly transferred into Santos’s bank accounts, then used to buy designer clothes, pay off his outstanding debts, and transfer money to his associates.

Authorities claim that during two of his congressional campaigns, Santos lied about his income, and misled Congress and the public. Allegedly, he overstated it at times, and also failed to report sources of it, such as the money he supposedly received for unemployment. Santos has been under investigation for months, relating to questions about his campaign and financial activities. There was a period when the negative headlines seemingly would not stop. To recap: First, it was that he had falsified key portions of his biography, including claiming to be descended from Holocaust survivors, being a college grad, and working for two Wall Street firms he said had employed him.

He was accused of stealing money from veterans and cashing checks written to a charity that saved dogs.

Meanwhile, he seemed to have beaten charges from 2008 during his time living in Brazil because law enforcement could never find him.

He somehow went from claiming to have no assets or income before announcing his campaign to reporting a salary of $750,000 and dividends of $1 million to $5 million in the months afterward.

And he claimed that he was a producer on the Broadway musical Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. His logorrhea of lies eventually became a running gag. For instance, when the new Broadway show Shucked released its promotional ads, it included a fake one credited to the congressman: “I saw it 300 times before it even opened!” Plenty of colleagues from Santos’s side of the aisle have been leery, including Representative Nick LaLota, from New York’s neighboring House district, who called Santos “a sociopath” on CNN, and Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, who famously told Santos to leave January’s State of the Union. At the same time, several members from the MAGA wing of Congress have seemingly not been so put off. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Matt Gaetz were each welcoming in different ways—cosponsoring bills together, interviewing him on podcasts, and protesting Donald Trump’s indictment together at the Manhattan courthouse.

The Justice Department says Santos faces a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted of the top counts.