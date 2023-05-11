Can you really trademark the shape of lettuce? We’re about to find out

Competition may breed excellence, but it breeds absurdity, too.

In the latest trademark news, Little Leaf Farms has filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to officially trademark the distinctive curvy shape of its Baby Crispy Green Leaf lettuce, which boasts curly green leaves that end in ruffled edges. Yes, a farming company wants to trademark the shape of a vegetable. [Image: Little Leaf Farms] For the lettuce muggles out there, Little Leaf Farms opened its first greenhouse in Devens, Massachusetts, in 2016 and has since expanded operations to Pennsylvania. It grows its lettuces following a production process known as “Clean From the Start” (that slogan is also trademarked), where lettuces are hydroponically grown using sunlight and recycled rainwater, all without ever coming into contact with human hands. Today, Little Leaf Farms produces 30,000 pounds of lettuce per day across all four of its greenhouses, making it one of the largest indoor-grown lettuce brand in the U.S. On Instagram, the company has close to 14k followers, which may be considered a speck next to the Taylor Swifts and Beyoncés of the world, but is pretty size-able for, er, lettuce. The point is, Little Leaf Farms seems to have caught the consumers’ eye, and the shape hasn’t gone unnoticed.

[Photo: Little Leaf Farms] “The curl is where all the magic happens,” one person wrote on the company’s recent Instagram post announcing the trademark application. “Curliest salad I’ve ever had!” wrote another. This kind of customer feedback is exactly the reason Little Leaf Farms set out to trademark the apparently unmistakable shape of its baby lettuce leaves. The company’s VP of marketing, Lindsay Hardie, explains that customers have been calling to say that they recognized the baby lettuce over dinner at a friend’s house, or noticed it on their plates at certain restaurants. “It’s really something that’s unique to our lettuce and not something else that we’ve seen replicated in the market,” says Hardie. So naturally, they had to ensure that no one else could replicate it. But can you really trademark the shape of a lettuce leaf? Well, technically, yes. According to the Trademark Act of 1946, you can trademark any word, slogan, symbol, or design that identifies your goods or services. And Little Leaf Farms is just the tip of the iceberg. The list ranges from the somewhat reasonable (the scent of Play-Doh; Tiffany Blue) to the categorically disgraceful (variations of “social distancing” slogans.) The food category hasn’t been spared either: Hershey’s Kisses, Bugles, and Tootsie Pops all have a trademark for their respectively distinct shapes.

With fruit and veg, however, the predicament is a little different. The name “Cuties” was trademarked in 2001. The “Cosmic Crisp” apple logo was trademarked in 2017, complete with a stylized O made of swirling dots, a stem, and a leaf. Both are fiercely protected by intellectual property laws. But there is little to no precedent for trademarking the shape—versus the name or flavor profile—of a fruit or vegetable. That’s because, as Katherine Ann Rubino from Caldwell Intellectual Property Law puts it, “There are additional hurdles that must be met.” For one, the word, slogan, or design has to be sufficiently distinctive and identify the product as coming from a particular source. And fruits and vegetables are rarely distinctive enough. “In the case of the Hershey Kiss, distinctiveness was obviously found. Compare this to trying to trademark the shape of a banana. Obviously, it would be much more difficult,” says Tanner Murphy, a litigation team member at Caldwell. But there’s something else, too: The mark can’t be too generic, and it can’t be functional or essential to the use or purpose of the product (or it would call for a patent instead). In this case, Little Leaf Farms’ legal team said they feel confident they qualify because the morphology of the lettuce leaves isn’t essential to its use, and is not the only reason it allegedly tastes better. (The very claim that the curly, ruffled leaves aren’t directly responsible for the taste may help the company secure a trademark, but it’s worth noting that undermines its entire marketing strategy.)

With all this talk of trademarks, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Little Leaf’s lettuce shape is the product of genetically modified products. It’s not. Rather, Hardie says it is due to a type of seed that has the inherent ability to grow into a curly lettuce, which is then nurtured with a particular recipe of natural light, moisture, nutrients, and custom-built greenhouses. Little Leaf doesn’t own exclusive rights to said seed, or else it would be filing for a plant patent application. Still, it is ironic that the company wants to trademark something that the general consumer might associate with a genetically modified product, but for Hardie, it only serves to validate the lettuce’s unique attribute among existing fans—and leverage its uniqueness to attract new audiences, too. So, is the USPTO likely to grant the trademark, or will the Baby Crispy Green Leaf lettuce wither away into oblivion? According to Rubino from Caldwell, if Little Leaf can show that the shape of its lettuce is distinct enough, “it’s certainly plausible that it can successfully obtain a mark for its signature lettuce.” Though it will come down to how plausible its arguments are to the trademark attorney reviewing the application.

I suppose the more important question is: Just because you can trademark the shape of a lettuce, does that mean you should?