Why Disney’s streaming losses are Tubi’s gains

What’s the hottest thing streaming these days? A buzzy new prestige series on Netflix or HBO? An Oscar contender on one of their various subscription-based rivals? Actually, the right answer may be none of the above: Instead, consider the free, ad-based, and decidedly unflashy service, Tubi. Free (and not-so-prestigious) streamers don’t get nearly as much attention as the marquee premium services, but they are booming lately—and Tubi is leading the pack. Tubi is owned by Fox Corp., and its recent numbers were (understandably) overshadowed in Fox’s latest quarterly earnings release this week by analysis of the Dominion legal settlement and its fallout. But Tubi’s performance was notable. Revenue grew 31% to $170 million, and total view time on the platform was up 38%. With 64 million monthly active users as of December, Tubi’s “stellar growth has led to its emergence as the most-watched free, advertising-supported television service in the United States,” Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch bragged in an earnings release. This may be surprising, given how much the subscription services hog the streaming limelight. But as Fast Company noted in naming Tubi to its 2023 list of Most Innovative Companies, Tubi is able to offer brands who advertise on the platform lots of detail on the audience they’re targeting, and reaching. And lately, as subscription-based streaming businesses struggle with the transition from attracting an audience to building and sustaining profitability—Disney+ lost 4 million paid subscribers in its most recent quarter—a strong ad-based model is looking a lot more appealing.

Back in 2021, Murdoch basically positioned Tubi’s growth as evidence of the triumph of advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) over subscription video on demand (SVOD). “While others compete aggressively in the SVOD space, investing heavily in content and promotion, we identified the opportunity to be a leader in AVOD,” Murdoch said, building on Fox’s existing ad-heavy track record and avoiding “ever-increasing programming costs” associated with subscription models. Tubi’s catalog may lack prestige, but it includes a content library of more than 50,000 titles, which is entirely free to consumers. Tubi’s success didn’t happen overnight. Back in 2020, not long after Fox acquired the company for $440 million, Tubi had already attracted 25 million users with a vast content library—not high-cost award bait, but reality fodder like The Masked Singer, a hodgepodge of news and entertainment channels, and endless movies—some familiar, others less so. (The Onion compared it to the DVD section of a Goodwill). It was practically the anti-Netflix. That positioning may have seemed wild a few years ago, but not so much now. Paramount’s Pluto TV, Amazon’s Freevee, Xumo, Roku’s service, and others are each loaded with extensive menus of comfort-food programming like Antiques Roadshow or Three’s Company or various interchangeable rom-coms. This throwback approach is a category that seems to work for viewers who are just looking for easy, lean-back content—and for advertisers eager to get at them. (And meanwhile, Netflix has added an ad-supported tier, and Warner Brothers Discovery is dropping the reference to HBO in its rebranded Max service.)

This year, Fox has pushed hard to keep Tumi at the front of that pack. The brand advertised on the (Fox broadcasted) Super Bowl. And it commissioned an ambitious, media-savvy and quasi-satirical ad-for-advertisers video connected to this year’s upfronts, from the super-trendy content shop Mischief @ No Fixed Address (one of the 10 top ad agencies on Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list this year). Subscription streamers are definitely taking note, dialing back their ambitions on prestige content, and dialing up cheaper and formulaic content. Why spend billions on cutting-edge content when monetizable eyeballs will welcome so much less—particularly when expected to pay $15 a month to keep up with any given watercooler show? A record 599 original scripted shows were produced in 2022, which may represent the peak of “peak TV,” with the number of original scripted shows falling this year. And what comes next may look more like “a steroidal hybrid of algorithmic insights and old-school showbiz wisdom about what sells,” resulting in waves of increasingly derivative shows, Slate recently argued. “Call it Trough TV, when the networks that once aimed for the stars now see how low they can go.”

It’s a perfectly rational turn of events, given that the economics of prestige content at the heart of the paid subscription model have become so precarious. And the current writers’ strike—driven largely by the way subscription streaming has disrupted how writers are compensated—seems likely to put even more of an emphasis on squeezing the most out of content that already exists. To be clear, Tubi has dabbled in original content; but it’s mostly cheaper, genre-based, and meant to pay for itself quickly, not win awards. Maybe this shift to “Trough TV” was inevitable. If subscription-driven streaming content ends up becoming a race to the bottom, why pay extra for reality shows, vintage sitcoms, and a random assortment of old movies, all driven by a recommendation engine, when there’s so much available for free? Sure, you have to sit through ads. But sometimes we’re just looking for a simple escape, or even something to have on background when you really just want to check out—and, you know, not be too distracted from scrolling social media.