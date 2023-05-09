Airbnb said Tuesday that it earned $117 million in the first quarter, as rentals and revenue jumped again during an ongoing recovery in travel and a trend of more people working remotely. It was the first time that the short-term-rental giant earned a profit in the first three months of the year, a seasonally slow period for travel.

The San Francisco-based company’s profit compared with a loss of $19 million a year earlier and worked out to 18 cents per share. Revenue climbed 20% to $1.82 billion, beating Wall Street’s forecast of $1.79 billion, according to a FactSet survey.

Nights and experiences booked, a closely watched measurement for Airbnb, increased 19% to 121 million, and the company valued the bookings made in the quarter at $20.4 billion, a 19% increase.

In a letter to shareholders, Airbnb said its revenue and the gross value of bookings are both double what they were before the pandemic.