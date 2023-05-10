Exclusive: Grindr launches web version of LBGTQ dating app

Grindr is launching its first web version for paying users to access the LBGTQ-focused dating app on a desktop.
CEO George Arison said in a statement shared with Fast Company that the first iteration of the “Grindr Web” offering will include larger photos and will show six profiles at a time, allowing users to chat while continuing to browse the grid of potential matches. Grindr is hoping its new features could be especially attractive to users in their mid-30s to 50s who first started connecting with other people on a desktop compared to a phone.
“I’m excited, too, about what this sets us up to do with Grindr’s future, including: more discrete payment options, edgier content, and even whole experiences more specific to hooking up. This is just the beginning,” Arison said in the statement.
The web version could benefit some app users. By having a browser option for the LBGTQ-focused dating app, users could eventually be able to toggle controls on a desktop to allow for adult content on their mobile versions in addition to on the desktop.
The offering could also help users who aren’t comfortable with having the app on their phone and want a more private way to access connections. Users would still have to download the app to set up the initial subscription, but they could then delete it and spend the rest of their time accessing Grinder from a browser.
Grindr Web is now available to its “XTRA” and Unlimited subscribers, which starts at $19.99 per month and $39.99 per month, respectively. The company could expand it to nonpaying users as it rolls out its beta.
Grindr has been working to expand its offerings since a strong November market debut. Grindr said in its first earnings report as a public company that monthly active users hit about 12 million, while paying users were around 873,000.