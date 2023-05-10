Exclusive: Grindr launches web version of LBGTQ dating app

CEO George Arison said in a statement shared with Fast Company that the first iteration of the “Grindr Web” offering will include larger photos and will show six profiles at a time, allowing users to chat while continuing to browse the grid of potential matches. Grindr is hoping its new features could be especially attractive to users in their mid-30s to 50s who first started connecting with other people on a desktop compared to a phone.

“I’m excited, too, about what this sets us up to do with Grindr’s future, including: more discrete payment options, edgier content, and even whole experiences more specific to hooking up. This is just the beginning,” Arison said in the statement.

The web version could benefit some app users. By having a browser option for the LBGTQ-focused dating app, users could eventually be able to toggle controls on a desktop to allow for adult content on their mobile versions in addition to on the desktop.