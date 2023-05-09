Unity, the cross-platform game engine company that provides a range of tools and services for creators to produce games, plans to integrate generative AI into its engine.

A senior vice president and general manager at Unity, Marc Whitten, tells Fast Company that the real-time game development platform is embracing AI to assist game developers that utilize Unity’s engine to produce higher-quality content quicker.

“We look at things like AI as very exciting ways to imagine how you open up the opportunity for professional creators to be even more productive,” Whitten says.

Game development has long been known as a high-stress, high-effort world (which in part explains recent drives for unionization across the industry). But AI also offers new tools to broaden access to those wanting to create their own games. “[It allows] a whole new wave of people who might have some ideas to have access to a set of technologies that would enable them to be very successful,” Whitten says.