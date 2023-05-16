Fast company logo
E-commerce company Shopify teamed up with Deloitte to create the first-ever Shopify Entrepreneurship Index.

These are the top 10 countries where small businesses are flourishing globally

[Photo: Tim Mossholder/Unsplash]

BY Shalene Gupta

Small business is on the rise. In 2021, there were 5.4 million applications to start a new business in the United States alone, the highest since the U.S. Census started tracking this data in 2004, and last year there were 5 million applications.

E-commerce company Shopify partnered with Deloitte to create a database that measures the top countries and U.S. states where entrepreneurship is flourishing. To calculate this, they measured the impact of entrepreneurs on GDP, jobs supported, exports, and business activity. According to the index, the top 10 countries where entrepreneurship is thriving are:

  1. United States
  2. Lithuania
  3. Romania
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Czech Republic
  6. Australia
  7. Denmark
  8. China
  9. Hong Kong
  10. Japan

The top 10 states are:

  1. Delaware
  2. Wyoming
  3. California
  4. Montana
  5. Utah
  6. Nevada
  7. Alabama
  8. Florida
  9. Idaho
  10. Hawaii

You can check out the first-ever Shopify Entrepreneurship Index here.

