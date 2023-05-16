These are the top 10 countries where small businesses are flourishing globally

Small business is on the rise. In 2021, there were 5.4 million applications to start a new business in the United States alone, the highest since the U.S. Census started tracking this data in 2004, and last year there were 5 million applications.

E-commerce company Shopify partnered with Deloitte to create a database that measures the top countries and U.S. states where entrepreneurship is flourishing. To calculate this, they measured the impact of entrepreneurs on GDP, jobs supported, exports, and business activity. According to the index, the top 10 countries where entrepreneurship is thriving are:

United States Lithuania Romania United Kingdom Czech Republic Australia Denmark China Hong Kong Japan

The top 10 states are:

Delaware Wyoming California Montana Utah Nevada Alabama Florida Idaho Hawaii

You can check out the first-ever Shopify Entrepreneurship Index here.