Next Big Things in Tech Awards Final Deadline This Friday, 6/20
Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

The Microsoft-owned company is also shuttering its local jobs app in China due to “fierce competition,” says CEO Ryan Roslansky.

LinkedIn mass layoffs: Jobs platform cuts more staff after celebrating its 20th anniversary

A LinkedIn office in San Francisco, California on May 3, 2023. [Photo: Jason Henry/Bloomberg via Getty Images]

BY Michael Grothaus

It’s more bad news for the tech industry as another major platform has announced layoffs. LinkedIn, which is owned by Microsoft, is cutting 716 positions. The cuts come after LinkedIn laid off an undisclosed number of workers on its talent acquisition team back in February, as reported then by The Information. The new cuts also follow the massive layoffs that owner Microsoft made across its other divisions in January.

The additional 716 LinkedIn job losses were announced to employees via an email from CEO Ryan Roslansky, which LinkedIn posted online on Monday. In the email, Roslansky noted that the cuts come just a week after LinkedIn celebrated a major milestone—its 20th anniversary.

The layoffs equate to about 4% of LinkedIn’s workforce, which stood at “more than 19,000 full-time employees,” according to LinkedIn’s statistics. One of the main reasons for the cuts, noted Roslansky, was the need for increased agility. “With the market and customer demand fluctuating more, and to serve emerging and growth markets more effectively, we are expanding the use of vendors,” the CEO wrote. “We are also removing layers, reducing management roles and broadening responsibilities to make decisions more quickly.”

In addition to the jobs cuts, Roslansky also announced that LinkedIn will be shuttering its Chinese local jobs app, InCareer, by August. The app has “encountered fierce competition and a challenging macroeconomic climate,” Roslansky said.

advertisement
PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michael Grothaus is a novelist and author. His latest novel, BEAUTIFUL SHINING PEOPLE, has been translated into multiple languages More

Explore Topics