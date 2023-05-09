Move to one of these 10 cities if you want to be more satisfied in your job

If you’re looking for a change of scenery or a new place to live after snagging that cushy remote job, you’ll want to take a peek at the list below. It features data from a new Glassdoor report that reveals which cities in the United States have the most satisfied workers. These are the top 10 cities, according to Glassdoor’s data:

Provo, Utah San Jose, California Santa Barbara, California College Station, Texas Boston, Massachusetts San Francisco, California Gainesville, Florida Washington, D.C. Salt Lake City, Utah San Diego, California

The big winner is the state of California, which boasts four out of the 10 cities on the list. But what may be surprising to some is that the list is also populated by smaller metro areas that traditionally don’t get a lot of the limelight. Provo, Utah, for example, took the top spot on the list.

Another interesting aspect of Glassdoor’s data is that a higher average annual salary doesn’t necessarily correspond to a higher satisfaction ranking. For example, Glassdoor says the average annual salary in Provo is $61,973. That’s nearly half the average annual salary of workers in San Jose, California ($117,188), which came in behind Provo at the No. 2 spot on the list.

You can check out Glassdoor’s full list here, which features the top 25 cities with the most satisfied workers. The expanded version reveals that America’s most famous city, New York City, barely made the list, coming in at No. 25.