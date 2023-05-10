Scale AI unveils its full-stack generative AI platform

Scale AI is launching a “full-stack” generative AI platform that it says will allow large enterprise customers (big corporations, government agencies, etc.) to capture the benefits of large language models (LLMs) without having to send proprietary data out to a third party AI company.

Rather, the Scale AI solution, called Enterprise AI Platform, lets the customer host the LLM within its own walls, says Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang.

“We integrate with all of the leading commercial and open source foundation models,” he says, while offering tools to ensure data security and safety. He points to Scale’s recent partnership with Anthropic as an example: “We basically pair that with a set of tools and user applications that enable customers to actually make use of these models in production.”

The enterprise customer is then free to use its own data to train the model, including reinforcement learning with human feedback (RLHF) and supervised fine-tuning. This customizes the LLM for use in specific enterprise applications.