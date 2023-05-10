Late last year, as OpenAI’s ChatGPT was astonishing much of the public with its amazing conversational and improvisational skills, Google was reportedly in panic mode .

The tech giant, which declared itself an “AI company” back in 2017, suddenly seemed to be ceding its AI leadership role to a much smaller upstart that had bet big on generative AI models.

Google went into overdrive in early 2023 to wrest back some of its AI mojo. Google researchers learned to think about releasing actual AI products instead of just publishing research papers. It raced to put generative AI features into existing products and brand-new ones.

Today, at the company’s annual I/O event, we saw the fruits of that effort. Google unveiled its newest and best large language model, Palm 2. The new model is multilingual; it was trained on 100 human languages. It knows coding too: It was trained on 20 coding languages, including Python, Javascript, and Fortran, so that it’s ready to auto-generate computer code for developers working on a diverse set of project types. It was also trained on a massive amount of scientific and mathematics texts to give it “reasoning” abilities, Google says, and can show the user the steps it took to arrive at a given output.