How a ‘worst-case’ data breach rocked Minneapolis schools

It took two years of middle school girls accusing their Minneapolis English teacher of eyeballing their bodies in a “weird creepy way” for district investigators to substantiate their complaints.

Their drawn-out response is revealed in confidential and highly sensitive Minneapolis Public Schools investigative records that are now readily available online—just one folder in a trove of tens of thousands of leaked files that outline campus rape cases, child abuse inquiries, student mental health crises, and suspension reports.

The files, purportedly stolen from the Minneapolis school district, first appeared online in March, just days after a ransomware gang named Medusa announced the school system failed to pay $1 million to keep its information from getting posted to the web.