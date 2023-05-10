How a ‘worst-case’ data breach rocked Minneapolis schools

It took two years of middle school girls accusing their Minneapolis English teacher of eyeballing their bodies in a “weird creepy way” for district investigators to substantiate their complaints.
Their drawn-out response is revealed in confidential and highly sensitive Minneapolis Public Schools investigative records that are now readily available online—just one folder in a trove of tens of thousands of leaked files that outline campus rape cases, child abuse inquiries, student mental health crises, and suspension reports.
The files, purportedly stolen from the Minneapolis school district, first appeared online in March, just days after a ransomware gang named Medusa announced the school system failed to pay $1 million to keep its information from getting posted to the web.
In a leaked 2018 email, a district official seems to make light of the frequency of civil rights complaints after several girls accused their high school Arabic teacher of inappropriate touching.
“When it rains, it pours, I guess!” the district official wrote. In other documents, an educator was accused of buying a colleague a lap dance during an afterwork outing to a strip club and, in a separate incident, a district technology specialist was accused of hacking into a girl’s social media to stalk her on a date. The veracity of the files hasn’t been confirmed by Minneapolis schools but by all appearances, they expose a shocking degree of information about current students and staff.
The information is so searingly personal that attorney and student privacy consultant Amelia Vance said she would have a hard time strategizing a mitigation response.