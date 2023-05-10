How OpenAI may keep enterprises from building their own AI models

The term AI arms race is often taken to mean the competition among a relatively small group of Big Tech companies and well-funded startups to build large generative AI models, such as the GPT-4 model that powers ChatGPT. But there’s another player in the race—the open-source community—and it’s looking less and less like a dark horse.

The current thinking is that just a small class of well-resourced research companies such as OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, Cohere, and Midjourney have enough capital, research talent, and compute power to build, train, and safeguard large, complex AI models. For that reason, the thinking goes, these companies will, for at least the foreseeable future, be the ones to develop the highest-performing, envelope-pushing models.

But that state of affairs may not hold. Last week a document allegedly written by a Google researcher was discovered on a Discord channel showing that at least some within these large, well-monied research companies perceive open source as a major threat.

“We’ve done a lot of looking over our shoulders at OpenAI. Who will cross the next milestone? What will the next move be?” the researcher writes, adding: “But the uncomfortable truth is, we aren’t positioned to win this arms race and neither is OpenAI. While we’ve been squabbling, a third faction has been quietly eating our lunch. I’m talking, of course, about open source.”