Behavioral scientists have found 2 types of shyness that may explain why you hate public speaking

Both, according to a study by researchers at McMaster University. The researchers asked 152 children, ages 7 and 8, to give a two-minute speech about their last birthday. The children were kitted out with an EKG while their parents monitored their behavior and filled out a survey about their child’s personality. The young participants were asked to recite the speech in front of a video camera and a mirror and told that other children would watch the video later. One year and two years later, the parents completed follow-up surveys about their child’s development.

About 10% of the children in the study were highly stressed while giving the speech and also had a pattern of shyness over time, which would suggest that some people are shy by nature. Another 25% were shy going into the speech but whose parents did not indicate that they had a pattern of shyness over time, suggesting that for others, shyness can be situational. The remaining 45% of the children did not feel stressed by the prospect of giving a speech or display shy behavior over time.

The researchers also found that about 20% of the children had below-average levels of nervousness and their parents rated them as having below-average levels of shyness over time, which would suggest that some people naturally enjoy being in the spotlight.