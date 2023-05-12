BY Bharath Yadla3 minute read

“Generative AI is revolutionizing content creation, problem-solving, and interaction with machines. While its potential is vast, ethical concerns must be addressed through regulations and guidelines.” GPT has taken the world by storm. Let me start by stating that the above paragraph was not written by me; I asked ChatGPT to create a 900-word article on generative AI, and then further asked it to cut that down to a 30-word summary. This is what it generated without any external human intelligence. This is simply unprecedented in the world of technology evolution, which can near-match a human response when creating content. It is all part of what I call the Intelligence Revolution, potentially changing humankind forever. (I recently touched on the topic of AI and its effects on humankind in a podcast episode on how the future of work will change.) To understand these types of revolutions in humankind and how they bring change forever, as the adage goes, we need to look at the past to understand the future. Technology has revolutionized humankind many times—the way we as humans live, work, and behave.

THE AGRICULTURE REVOLUTION This is one of the oldest forms of a technological revolution, which changed cave-and-hunting behavior to farming-and-cultivating behavior. The Agriculture Revolution has continued to evolve toward the current-day demands and needs of humankind beyond manual farming, green revolution, precision agriculture, and now digital agriculture —aided by a digital twin. Individual and/or family cultivation has grown to mass-scale, third-party, and ecosystem/network-driven cultivation. THE INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION

This revolution has significantly changed how we use technology. The Industrial Revolution is when we started to mechanize production and manufacturing, exploit fuel-based transportation, and scale farming and the production of goods, driving consumption and commodity-based economies. It’s changed the way we live—by bringing borders together for transportation and communication; by furthering innovation with space exploration, and by bringing economies together with trading. THE INTERNET REVOLUTION

This occurred in the mid-’90s with networking and communication advancements. From what I see, there are three major sub-eras in the Internet Revolution. One is the foundational systems connectivity through networking and the world wide web, which changed the way of communications and commerce. Another is mobile, which has further changed how we communicate and purchase goods, and has spearheaded us into a world of new social interactions. The third is digital transformation, culminating all the internet and scale effects of industrialization, powered by data, devices, and systems that have driven the way enterprises conduct business—and, in some cases, how countries like India, Indonesia, Estonia, etc., conduct their governance. COVID-19 has even pushed the boundaries of the Internet Revolution beyond imagination — redefining and reinvigorating how we work, how we conduct commerce, how we operate businesses, how we govern countries, how we manufacture, and how we transport. THE INTELLIGENCE REVOLUTION

We are all witnessing the Intelligence Revolution now. AI driven by large language models is going to be a significant transformation for humankind. How we work in the future is going to change in many fields and will extensively impact many industries, including digital marketing, paralegal, non-clinical medicine, contact centers, and financial research. These will be revolutionized by three different types of AIs: • Augmented Intelligence: This is computer intelligence that aids humans in decision-making, largely in work-driven cases. Augmented intelligence is already well-embraced in multiple aspects of business operations, be it in the fields of customer service, healthcare diagnoses, document processing/understanding, corrective writing, financial fraud detection, etc. • Automated Intelligence: This is computer intelligence that automates a large part of work and business. We have seen the first mile of automation driven by repetitive task automation. I believe business operations are going to be radically transformed with end-to-end process automation very similar to the one-click order experience of Amazon. Imagine this in every part of the business operation, by bringing together data, processes and experiences, which I refer to as the next 100+ miles of automation. Examples include automated financial book closures, service management, hire-to-retire, order management, banking, wayfinding in airports, shipment tracking, and insurance claims processing.