The future of Ikea’s blue box stores? Midnight raves and colossal art

It wasn’t the first time cops broke up a party at Ikea.

In late April, Ikea took over a warehouse in Milan for the world’s largest furniture fair. In the front, it built a vintage shop of Ikea furniture that dated back to the 1950s. It was a spin on Ikea as you would largely expect Ikea to be. But in the back were massive, multistory sculptures, built primarily from Ikea’s budget products, like light bulbs and bowls. [Photo: Ikea] Things only became stranger at night, when Ikea welcomed Telekom Electronic Beats to curate music while Swedish lighting designer Anders Heberling staged a light show across the space. What resulted were two full-blown raves—the latter of which an Ikea spokesperson tells me was shut down by police. You might call it a stunt, but Ingka Group’s creative director Marcus Engman would call it a prototype to Ikea’s future retail experience.

Indeed, Ikea has big plans for physical retail across the U.S., as it’s pledged $2.2 billion in investments to expand its big blue box stores and open hundreds of smaller pickup storefronts in cities across the country—as it aims to compete more directly with Walmart, Amazon, and Target. [Photo: Ikea] In other words, the big blue Ikea box store isn’t going anywhere, but its experience will soon change dramatically, Engman told me in an interview in Milan. And in the condensed conversation below, he shares some of his most strategic thinking about the evolution of the retail. [Photo: Ozmoze] Fast Company: Marcus! You’re the creative director at Ingka. But how involved were you with this actual installation?

Marcus Engman: I’m super involved. I used to work with product design before. And now I’m more focusing on the retail part, and developing more ambition in what we could be in terms of experience for the future. FC: When you say experience, do you mean . . . ME: Experience, the design of our stores, our, you know, meeting spots, and all of those things.

FC: That’s interesting because the Ikea experience is obviously, so . . . distinctive. From product to retail is a big shift, for you, but also the company. Why is it time for reinvention? ME: I left Ikea in 2018, after being head of design for like, seven years. . . . Then I was more or less convinced into [coming back to oversee retail for Ikea], because I found it intriguing in the same way as it was going into products. With products, there was a time when you could see that there was a shift that we could make—that there’s like an opportunity to do something. And I think that for me, it’s intriguing that everybody’s talking about the death of retail, and you know, nobody is really showing the way. So that’s an interesting task.

FC: Indeed. So about 10 years ago, there’s nothing hotter than physical product—and I’d say, that was true especially in the U.S. where design sensibility was a bit lower for a while. ME: I’m glad that you said it. FC: There was a sort of reckoning, where, cross-referencing the influence of Instagram, people really started caring about the presentation of their homes, the presentations of selves, and everything else. You used that time to double down on creative partnerships, upping Ikea’s cool quotient. Today, these sorts of collabs are everywhere.

ME: Yes, that was the thing. And now we’re trying to do the same thing here with actually, you know, envisioning new ways of doing retail and meeting people in new ways. From a creative point of view, that’s fun to work on. It’s a challenge. There’s so many things that are challenging for retail. Just look at transportation. Most of our sales are actually out of the blue boxes [the traditional Ikea warehouse store]. And fewer and fewer young people have a driver’s license. It’s hard to shop at Ikea! That’s a very physical challenge. FC: I’m glad to hear you say that!

ME: But then, it’s also, how do you make that experience something that is worthwhile? To go out for a day for, more or less. You need to rethink it a bit, still keeping the best parts, like the efficiency of Ikea, so you’re not jeopardizing it being affordable in the future. Then I think it’s very much about the mix of things. I won’t say the word “omni channel” because everybody’s saying that, and I don’t understand what it is. But life is a big mix. And that’s like the new normal. So how do we adapt to that and use each and every channel in a smarter way? FC: Well, obviously, you know, Ikea has its urban stores that are a smaller footprint designed through a necessary evolution to the urban landscape. But what you’re talking about right now sounds a little bit different than saying, “We’re just going to open a lot more urban stores.” Right?

ME: I think that’s a solution, actually! [But] it’s really hard to make a small urban store profitable, compared to a big suburban store. There’s a completely different way of setting up each store. If you get people out buying in the countryside, or in suburbs, it’s about people coming there with a purchase intent from the beginning. FC: Of course! “I need new living room furniture! Let’s go to Ikea.” ME: If I’m going into high street areas, it’s then about the footfall. As people pass by, then it’s about immediate attraction—which is, like, new to us! (laughs) We have to learn and adapt, and how do we do that? And how do we make that, you know, a good business?

FC: A few years ago, everybody in retail was talking about the convergence of physical and digital worlds. But I will say, when someone used the word “phygital” to me the other day again, I was like, I haven’t heard that word in a looooong time! It does feel like, whatever that idea was, may have been overblown? Or maybe it was just as simple as, we all have smartphones in our pockets. ME: I mean, it’s all about “ease” and “fun”—in that order. First, you have to make it easy for people, and then you could make it fun. If you start with fun, and it’s a struggle, it will never succeed. So I’m not thinking so much about a different digital layer. I’m thinking more like total experience.

[Photo: Ikea] FC: It’s the sensation you want someone to feel. ME: Yeah . . . and also, you know, it’s one, it’s a thing to create a [spectacle] like this [in Milan] once. But if you have a store on Oxford Street, for instance, like the old Topshop store, I would expect it to be sensational every time I go there. And every time I pass by. How do you create that? Some kind of retail programming needs to happen. Which is, to me, really interesting because you don’t want to make it too programmed either. It’s not like starting a TV channel. It’s more built upon surprises. And then you could put the layer of sustainability on that? You don’t want to create “new” all the time because that’s not really sustainable. So how do you do that in a sustainable way? FC: A lot of urban storefronts simply closed during the pandemic. I don’t need to explain to you just how open retail spaces have suddenly become in a lot of big cities. Your suburban stores are more profitable, but I’m curious how much opportunity you see in cities too.

ME: We like to do it differently from others at Ikea. Everybody goes here? We go there. So that’s been, like, the secret sauce of Ikea. It’s not so secret. It’s very simple. If everybody’s leaving High Street, let’s go there. Because there’s something to it. Yes, we see opportunities in [urban expansion]. FC: Walking around this space you’ve set up for the furniture fair, I see vintage Ikea furniture on sale. I see giant installations made from Ikea products. I see lighting ready for a rave later. Is there anything I can take away from this in terms of your retail strategy? ME: Of course. I think that we’re going to talk more about our heritage, actually, as we do here. Because it’s important, it’s also a way of getting people to understand the value of our products. Because if you’re into affordability, you will always be challenged on the question of quality.

FC: The original price tags are very nice on these 1950s items! ME: It’s actually because of the design quality of the items, and the way that we produced them at the time. And that’s the thing that you don’t think that a low price player will do. And for us, it’s always been about making great things at low prices. Really hard work. But that’s a hard story to sell. [Photo: courtesy of the author] FC: I mean, to be frank, that’s a hard story because so many people have bought Ikea furniture that’s broken quickly, too.

ME: We’ve had those problems from time to time like any other player, but the majority of things we make last, to be honest. Now it’s about matching people’s behaviors to buy things that are actually better for both the environment, and also better for them in the long run. So if we could get people to move from porcelain into glassware, for instance, glass is recyclable. Or if we could move people into buying our shelves or anything that is flatline furniture, which is assembled with wedged dowels, because that’s easy to disassemble. We have learned from our research where things get destroyed: Ikea furniture withstands the wear and tear in the normal home. It’s the moves. FC: Yes, my Ikea furniture has moved poorly. ME: So then that’s something that we’ve learned. We need to design them better to be able to survive moves. That’s the wedged dowel.

FC: I have to say, seeing the vintage pieces here that are being offered for auction: I realize that Ikea has experimented with some buyback and resale, but I don’t know that’s a strategy that can ever scale to the Ikea level. It’s one of those truths that I think is challenging every company right now that’s attempting the circular resale of products, even though I do love the idea. [Photo: courtesy of the author] ME: I think circularity, if you want to go from true circularity, you have to think of it in so many different angles, actually. So taking in old furniture and upcycling it? That’s just one part of it. It’s also like, how could you maybe design items in a different way than how they’ve been designed before? Because I think most companies are talking about it as, okay, “how do we get the material back?” But maybe you need to think of it as, how do you get the components back instead? Design for the future is, maybe, far more component based. So if you think of it a little bit like a Lego, that the same component could be in that sofa, as in that table, as in that thing. Then you could tear them apart, and you have like a set of components that you could actually recycle and reuse again, without melting them down or adding extra energy. That’s the thing. Because recycling materials is always energy-consuming for different reasons. The next step needs to be something that is smarter.

FC: I think about something like Phillipe Starck’s Broom Chair, for instance. The idea was that it was built from sawdust scraps, and you can melt it down when it’s old to form a new chair out of it. But when you talk about component design, it sounds a little bit more disassembly-based. ME: We’re not doing it right now, but I think it’s also how Ikea was built. It’s very much the iconic part of Ikea that you actually assemble your products yourself. You expect it, and it’s okay. And part of that, that we don’t talk about so much, is that thing you assemble yourself is also creating some kind of emotional bond with the product—which is bigger than if you buy it ready-made. So “I actually made the sofa, I made this table!” Maybe you didn’t, but you assembled it! (laughs). But it’s an emotional bond, which I think is important, actually. And that’s very much what design is all about: Creating emotional bonds between people and the object. FC: We stumbled into product talk again! What else can this space tell us about your retail strategy?

ME: The other thing here out of this exhibition is an experiment in making ourselves comfortable working at scale. We have a lot of volume in our stores. But we’re not really taking care of it. It could be more interesting. So I mean, so it’s like an internal experiment. How can we create an environment with really big installations? [Photo: Ikea] FC: That’s interesting because, right now, each floor of an Ikea is pretty tight, right? But that blue box is really five or more stories high. So theoretically, you can use the verticality. ME: Yeah, this is such a lovely space [to showcase that possibility]. You need to come back. We’re going to host a couple of raves here this week. They’re going to be crazy. I’m a little bit afraid of them!

But we have a lovely light designer, too, because that’s also a thing: How do you create these experiences [in a store]? There are techniques that we use in entertainment that are not used at all in retail. And the night part is kind of interesting. I suppose it’s an interesting thing to see from Ikea. I mean, Ikea stores are not open 24/7. What do you do when the museum is closed? What could it be? There’s a lot of retail space that is actually not used to its full potential. [Photo: Ikea] FC: Rather than straight up expansion, you’re saying the challenge is how can you utilize your existing spaces for more time. ME: In some regions, I know we tried outdoor cinemas in our parking lots around nighttime. So why don’t we use stores for that? Because it’s a nice place, and then it’s more about giving back to people. It’s not something that we would do to earn money. It’s just using this base to its full extent.