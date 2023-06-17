4 sites for getting (and giving away) free stuff in your neighborhood

BY Doug Aamoth1 minute read

I never thought of myself a hoarder. Recently, though, it’s dawned on me that if we bring one more item into this house, we may inadvertently end up on a reality TV show. So, I’m most interested in using the local sites below to get rid of some of that clutter—but if you’ve got more self-control than our family does, they’re also great for giving no-cost items a second life in your own home.

Freecycle A nonprofit organization, Freecycle has local groups all over the world where members can post items they want to give away or request items they need. Everything is free, with the goal of keeping usable items out of landfills. It’s a feel-good site, in other words. And though items on offer can be hit or miss, if you live in a reasonably populated area, they’re often more hit than not.

Act fast, though: this site has a lot of members, so the good stuff gets snatched up quickly. Craigslist Even if you haven’t used it since the Clinton administration, don’t sleep on Craigslist, which has a very lively “free” section under the “for sale” category on the main page. There’s usually something for everyone here, though the sheer number of items listed without photos doesn’t help matters.

Expand to continue reading ↓