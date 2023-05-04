Lyft began the year mired in the same ditch it ended in last year, with its ride-hailing service struggling to recover from a pandemic-driven downturn that triggered a change in leadership and layoffs that wiped out a quarter of its workforce.

The San Francisco company on Thursday unveiled a January-March loss that was even larger than investors had feared, underscoring the daunting challenges facing its new CEO, David Risher, who took the reins from Lyft cofounder Logan Green after quarter ended.

Lyft lost $187.6 million, or 50 cents per share, during the first quarter, slightly less than its loss a year ago but significantly more than the 10 cents per share anticipated by analysts surveyed by FactSet Research. Revenue for the period came in slightly above analysts’ projections at $1 billion, a 14% increase from a year ago.

Perhaps even more disappointing for investors who already have been bailing out of Lyft’s stock, management’s financial guidance for the current quarter came in below analysts’ forecasts.