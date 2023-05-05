AI this week: Doomers vs. builders, LLMs and healthcare, and fails search

We’ve witnessed the set-in of transformational technologies in the past, like the iPhone, or the printing press, or fire. But it’s always been very, very slow. Nowadays, we have a constant firehose blast of AI news, and the hose is getting bigger. These are the AI news items that captured our attention over the past week.

ChatGPT-style generative AI driven by large language models (LLMs) has captured our attention, in part because it speaks our language and has hinted at a path toward extra-human intelligence and maybe even machine sentience. But it’s crucial that we keep our eyes fixed on how well the technology is fulfilling its promise in the real world. So far, the results are mixed.

Stanford’s Human-Centered AI research group just published a paper showing that LLMs are so far failing at at least one aspect of the very first task that the tech industry has asked them to do: searching the internet. In short, they don’t cite their sources well. The research group studied the outputs of four prominent AI search engines—Bing Chat, NeevaAI, Perplexity, and YouChat—and found that, on average, they include citations for only about half of the sentences they generate in response to common queries.

AI video production: You’re not ready

Video production is another story. The moment is coming when AI-generated video starts to get so good that it might threaten a whole industry. Many developers/producers are posting their work on Twitter and other platforms. This VR production set in the trenches of World War I, I think, is particularly good. The video is created by RunwayML Gen2, and the sound is generated using Soundful.