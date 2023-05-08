How to turn your ads into entertainment

But all companies—even those premier brands—need to find a way to slice through the bombardment of messages consumers see each day online, at home, and out in the world. What we’ve found is that, when a brand makes actual entertainment, viewers don’t mind the interruption to their programming (some people watch the Super Bowl just for the ads), and will even go so far as to seek out more when the teaser hooks them in the right way.

We’ve been fortunate enough to make truly entertaining content for brands, including films, podcasts, and web series. But not every brand can afford those big projects. What’s the answer? To make the ads themselves entertainment.

How to turn an ad into entertainment

Any brand, regardless of size or type, can create compelling content. My favorite example of an ad as entertainment is the 2011 Volkswagen Darth Vader spot. It’s a cute story about a kid who tries to use the Dark Side to influence things around the house (including the dog!) and he’s disappointed until Dad stealthily starts the car remotely. This piece taught us so many things about what advertising can be, and how important nuance is. There wasn’t one hint of “buy now!” in the ad. It remains one of the greatest commercials of all time.