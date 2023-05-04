Microsoft opens AI-powered Bing to all, amping up pressure on Google

Microsoft has broadened the functionality of its OpenAI-powered Bing Chat and dramatically widened the number of people who can now use the generative-AI functions in both Bing and the company’s Edge browser.

At the February launch event, Bing Chat could return only text-based results, but now its search results include images and video. Users can now save their conversations with the chatbot, meaning they can return to their search strings over time.

Microsoft has also added something like OpenAI’s “plug-in” functionality: Users can now tap into other knowledge bases for more specialized tasks—say, making reservations through OpenTable, or performing complicated math problems using WolframAlpha.

The real innovation here is speed. Microsoft originally launched Bing Chat to a very limited number of users and companies. This “preview” period was meant to teach the company some lessons about how users might want to use the new AI functions in search, and about some of the safety pitfalls they might encounter. Just over three months later, Microsoft is offering the AI-powered Bing/Edge experience to anybody who wants to try it.