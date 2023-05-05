An eclectic group is teaming up to bring real-life space technology to students across the country.

Ahead of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 movie release, Redwire announced that it’s partnering with Microsoft and Marvel to 3D print a Microsoft Zune music player—like the one Star-Lord uses in the movie—in the microgravity environment of the International Space Station.

Space goes mainstream

There’s not a lot that gets kids talking about space like a blockbuster action movie. To direct some of the excitement that goes along with a major Marvel release toward real-life space endeavors (and, more broadly, toward science, technology, engineering, and math), Redwire is demoing 3D printing a Zune in microgravity along with releasing educational materials about gravity and additive manufacturing.

“The American aerospace sector is facing an enemy far worse than Thanos; specifically, we’re in the midst of a workforce crisis,” Mike Gold, Redwire’s chief growth officer, says via email. “The Marvel Studios brand generally and the Guardians of the Galaxy in particular are extraordinarily popular and provided Redwire with a singular opportunity to reach a vast and diverse array of students with our STEM message.”