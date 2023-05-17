Small businesses, big impacts

BY Visa Direct6 minute read

As the global economy has grown more connected, the doors have opened for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) to do everything from reaching a global clientele to paying employees around the world.1 But with these opportunities come increased complexity and novel challenges for SMB owners, from getting their cash flow under control to deciphering priorities within a deluge of information.

The most challenging part? SMB owners are often dealing with all these problems on their own and wearing every hat, from accounting to information technology. But nothing great is made completely alone, which is why Visa Direct and its partners are giving these business owners a helping hand, equipping them with groundbreaking technology—so they can spend more time running their businesses and less time managing financial minutiae and waiting for their money. “Having visibility and total control over how to best manage cash flow is a necessity for companies of all sizes,” says Richard Meszaros, VP and head of Cross-Border Money Movement, Visa Direct in North America. “Visa collaborates with many key payments players across the ecosystem, such as Veem, Payouts Network, and Wave, to bring more control, choice, and optionality to the SMBs they support by offering eligible cards and Visa Direct to enable real-time2 payments to send money around the world.”

CASH FLOW IS KING One of the most stressful times in a small business owner’s career is the gap between a customer making a purchase and the money hitting the business owner’s bank account. It can be an excruciating delay for budding and veteran entrepreneurs alike and puts a business’s cash flow in a sort of limbo. Being neither here nor there can prevent business owners from being able to reinvest that capital back into their company. “The new generation of small business owners expects things to be fast. They want to hear why something like payment disbursements take so long,” says Marwan Forzley, CEO of Veem. Forzley knows that, with the digitization of technology, business owners’ expectations have shifted just as much as those of consumers. “When we talk to people, they’ll say, ‘I sent an email, and it shows up on the other end in an instant. How come payments don’t work like that?’” Veem takes its cues from that always on, always connected philosophy of consumer technology. If you can send money to your friend with a few taps on a phone, then why shouldn’t business owners be able to do the same thing when they need to pay a vendor or send an invoice? “As a business owner, you’re looking for ways to get money as fast as possible,” says Forzley. “It doesn’t matter where you are or whether the payment is domestic or cross-border. It’s just so important that you collect your money as soon as possible, and so delivering the payment fast to the customer is a game-changer.”

Real-time cash flow management can be a vital component of a healthy business. Consider the pace of traditional merchant settlements, where it can take days before a customer’s payment hits a business’s bank account. But a new generation of platforms is using groundbreaking technology to speed up those processes and get money into the hands of business owners quickly and safely—two areas in which Visa Direct thrives. One other advantage of these new technologies? Merchants can make payments and receive their money by using their eligible debit credentials rather than their bank routing information.2 “The demands that we hear are ‘easier,’ ‘faster,’ ‘better data,’ and ‘better security.’ We focus heavily on making sure that our solution is turnkey,” says Keith Smith, president and CEO of Payouts Network. “We aren’t increasing their technical debt. That’s a requirement with SMBs. They want the power of the big companies, but they want to scale it down to what they can use without taking up their time.” Legacy systems often force SMBs to wait businessdays between a customer transaction and the money being available in the business’s bank account. A Visa Direct survey of Brazilian SMB owners found that 60% of reported cash flow issues stemmed directly from payout speeds; merchant settlements were the leading cause of the lag.3 Visa Direct enables payments in real time,2 not days, which can help alleviate those cash flow issues faced by SMBs around the globe.

“When there were all those issues with global supply chains, there were a lot of suppliers that refused to ship anything until they got paid. And the sooner they got paid, the quicker they were able to deliver,” says Forzley. A NEW KIND OF BUSINESS Businesses themselves are transforming, too. Small business leaders have more and more choices about how they want to sell their goods—and many are choosing to forego having a brick-and-mortar operation in the first place. Helping these “micropreneurs” to find their business footing is one of Wave’s goals. The all-in-one financial platform empowers SMBs to do everything from running their own accounts to processing payments and invoices. Those tools can be especially helpful for SMB owners who are used to wearing every hat in their business; by putting everything in one place, Wave is providing those micropreneurs with a team’s worth of resources. “A lot of the people we help don’t have the benefit of somebody on the team who does the accounting and bookkeeping and somebody who does the sales and invoicing,” says Reza Rahimi, senior director of Financial Capabilities & Payroll at Wave. “It’s a one-person operation running everything, and it’s super-valuable when they can see business insights for the first time or look at cash flow. They’re able to finally see how their business is doing. A lot of them even get surprised by how much money they were making or losing in the first few months.”

advertisement

Still, even though a new generation of entrepreneurs is causing a paradigm shift, they’re still dealing with the same issues that have plagued SMB owners for years. Visa surveyed 750 U.S.-based marketplace sellers that use global marketplaces (both domestic and cross-border sales) to find out their payout preferences, and 67% of those surveyed said that waiting for payouts affected their ability to do their business, while more than half of those surveyed said that they would switch to a marketplace with a real-time payout option. “It’s clear that these online marketplaces may need the infrastructure to pay their sellers quickly and easily, domestically and cross-border, 3 and offer more payment options—whether that is directly to their eligible debit card, bank account, or wallet.4 Marketplaces can meet these demands with the help of Visa Direct and its network of enabling partners,” says Yanilsa Gonzalez-Ore, SVP, head of Visa Direct in North America. That payout problem doesn’t just concern domestic entrepreneurs. According to a Latin American report commissioned by Visa surveying 2,700 people by Americas Market Intelligence, approximately 40% of cross-border disbursement transactions took more than a week.

THE FUTURE IS BUILT BY SMBS The world has changed significantly for SMBs over the past few years, and business owners are still navigating new opportunities and challenges. Payouts Network, Veem, and Wave are all working to brighten those dark spots on the map, and by working with Visa Direct, they’re giving business owners access to a connected, secure, and transparent network around the world. “Visa Direct is the network when it comes to moving money fast and being able to reach the masses,” says Payouts Network’s Smith. He points to Visa Direct’s ability to help steer through complex compliance issues for international customers as one way the global network is helping to propel SMBs forward. “Visa Direct has helped us connect all the dots and develop a comprehensive solution that doesn’t put a tremendous extra burden on us. If we were trying to do it on our own, it would be a probably unattainable task. But with Visa Direct we’re able to execute that relatively quickly.” SMBs are the lifeblood of the global economy, and the challenges they’re facing are more complex than ever. Visa Direct is helping a new generation of entrepreneurs to unlock those doors and ushering in a new global economy in the process.