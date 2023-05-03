An AI startup pledges to help, not replace, journalists

A new Journalism Hub from Microsoft, launched Wednesday in honor of World Press Freedom Day, is designed to connect newsrooms with digital tools that can offer a boost in what’s otherwise a fraught moment for the free press.

Among those tools is Microsoft’s AccountGuard for Journalists cybersecurity package, the Microsoft Start news feed to provide revenue for news organizations, and a new AI tool called Nota that can help newsrooms quickly craft headlines and short videos based on their existing stories.

The Hub aims to help combat the decline of local news and the accompanying rise of misinformation, says Ginny Badanes, senior director of Microsoft’s Democracy Forward initiative, which is operating the Hub.

“The Hub is pulling together all these different resources that we know about because we work here,” says Badanes. “We’re pulling those resources together to a single place.”