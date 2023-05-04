A 120-year-old former factory is now the most stunning school in America

A hulking 120-year-old brick building on the shore of the Harlem River in the South Bronx was once a centerpiece of the New York City economy. Its original life as an ice factory and warehouse supported beer brewers in the growing metropolis and helped supply the wealth that built nearby Yankee Stadium. But it eventually became a shell, abandoned for 40 years and occupied only by a family of goats that had taken over the ground floor. For many residents in recent years, the empty building was little more than a massive and absurd base for a humongous billboard advertising the ridesharing company Uber.