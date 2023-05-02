Box brings generative AI to its content cloud with OpenAI

Box is adding some ChatGPT-style AI features to parts of its content management and collaboration platform. With “Box AI,” customers will be able to summarize text and brainstorm ideas within their documents stored in the Box cloud. The generative AI features are powered by OpenAI large language models (LLMs), which Box accesses via an application programming interface (API).

Initially, the AI features will show up in the Box Notes real-time online editor and content creation tool, and in the platform’s “preview” mode, which lets users preview any file type in full without opening it. A user might, for instance, ask questions about a text document, or ask for a summary, or ask the tool to pull out insights from a spreadsheet.

Box says the offering is unique because it allows enterprise customers to fuse their corporate intellegence with the intellegence of advanced generative AI models.

“What’s embedded within these models, like OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 or GPT-4, is the reasoning ability of a financial analyist or a marketer or a lawyer or an HR professional,” said Box CEO Aaron Levie in an interview Monday. “Where we think they can be mosts powerful is when you take the understanding within the AI model and combine that with enterprise content, and you intersect these two worlds together within a very safe, secure, privacy-oriented way.”