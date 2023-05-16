Why we need to talk more about pregnancy at work

BY Stephanie Kramer10 minute read

I am the mother of two young sons. With a lot of hard work and plenty of good fortune, I am an executive of a large beauty organization and an adjunct professor in a master’s degree program. Both William and James were conceived and born while I was working in dream jobs full time, in supportive companies with incredible leaders. In fact, during my road to my second pregnancy and through it, I even had an awesome executive coach. I recognize my privilege and that this experience was extremely rare and therefore must be used as an opportunity to help others, because it shouldn’t be.

While in hindsight and at ten thousand feet I realize I navigated my career through this crucial window with grace and fortitude, it didn’t always feel that way. I had moments when I felt afraid, stuck, anxious, but also fueled, thoughtful, and ambitious—often within the same hour. I was conflicted before, during, and after my pregnancy about something that is both normal and miraculous, having a baby, and what that would do to my career. If I felt this way with my resources and environment, then I knew I needed to do something about it for others—and it needed to be significant in order to move the needle. While I have memories of mixing potions in my bathroom at a young age and winning the science fair for a project called “Skin Science,” foreshadowing my career aspirations, my first memories of wanting to become a mother came a bit later. I vividly remember being very nervous about someday being able to breastfeed, because I was teased about my flat chest in middle school, when the letters on my cheerleading uniform fell low on my stomach until my mom resewed my jumper. (Cut to my engorged cantaloupes after William was born—painful, but vindicated.) In high school anatomy, I considered what type of doctor I could be and still have “reasonable” work hours, leaving time for a family. I certainly thought about becoming a working mother when I chose my major, chemistry. Still, in 2021, one out of two college women made this consideration when picking their major.12

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Personally, I was even more conscious of the “ticking clock” in my belly ten years later, the year I completed graduate school and got married, I also made a career move from one company to another. I did this because it was an incredible opportunity, but also because I felt I had a window to get all my ducks in a row and establish myself in a new job before we would try to get pregnant sometime after our first anniversary. One week before this date, I almost lost my husband to extreme hyponatremia suffered after an Ironman race. As his wife, I was thrust into the unthinkable act of permitting him to be intubated in the emergency room as he seized despite being unconscious. I was sat down by the head of a large New York hospital and asked about my religion so they could be prepared to give last rites, “should they be necessary.” They also asked me if we had children or if I was pregnant. I remember where I was sitting, and even which direction I was looking, when I answered no, and was told, “It’s a good thing that you don’t.” That same week, my boss and my boss’s boss were on vacation. I was reporting directly to our president. The gracious expectation had been to use the moment to shine as a relatively new employee, but after two days (which would become more than two weeks) of keeping my head down and barely holding on while my husband was in critical condition, I walked into her office and revealed to her what was happening, the air in my chest held captive. With a calm, reassuring strength, she said, “Go.”

With many thanks to the tremendous team of medical professionals and a community of support, my husband made a miraculous recovery and gingerly walked out of the hospital with only my help. Our relationship bond accelerated, but our pregnancy timeline was put on pause, cautiously waiting for my husband to be cleared by his physicians. I remember a mixed undercurrent of worry creeping into my mind when someone asked, “When are you going to have kids?” because I realized how much it was something we wanted, not just a milestone or expected next step. I kept my head down at work, focusing on what I could control and grateful for developing relationships with mentors, advocates, and friends. Motherhood ebbed into our work conversations, observed through them as a positive possibility, and that reinforced our desire. Another year later, I was finally pregnant. We were elated. Despite the magnitude of what we had just experienced, I remember trying to time my pregnancy just right to “only miss” a quieter time at work, scratching retro timing dates in my notebook when someone would share something on our horizon. Though getting pregnant took much longer than expected, it serendipitously happened in one of those windows. I walked across the street to my office building with my hand on my nonexistent belly. I carefully made discreet markers on my calendar to anticipate when to share news before midyear reviews were finalized. I poured out drinks in the bathroom at happy hour and couldn’t have enjoyed it more: a precious secret. At thirty-one, this was all I knew about how to navigate pregnancy and work. Our pregnancy was our light at the end of the tunnel, but I kept it to myself. In fact, the only other person who knew I was pregnant besides my husband was the cashier at the Upper West Side Barnes & Noble who rang up my pregnancy books. I hid them in that drawer in our apartment where you hide things. God forbid someone saw them. I had an app loaded on my phone that described the size of my baby as a fruit, and our “little blueberry” was ready for its first appointment, snuck in on a Friday afternoon. We took a photo outside the doctor’s office. I wore a dress.

The appointment did not go as planned. The uncomfortable ultrasound showed a slow blip of our baby’s heartbeat with a minuscule likelihood to continue. I remember my disbelief. For weeks at work thereafter, I distinctly remember not carrying any extra weight to set up for meetings, making extra trips. I skipped events with guilt and was extra consumed with my thoughts. It all felt so tenuous. At the end of my first trimester, I suffered a miscarriage that started while I was at my desk. I remember the inevitability I felt after so much hope. Darting between the bathroom and staring at my monitor (but not reading anything), I grabbed my laptop and went to tell my boss I was ill. Later, she told me I had been white as a ghost. In the time that followed, work felt reliable and a way to feel normal and capable again. But it also felt like I was suppressing my reality, and in most instances, just going through the motions—or ready to be triggered. At a company Halloween party where everyone brought their kids, I had to leave and sobbed on a street corner. I confided to two colleague friends when I came back inside with puffy eyes. They supported me in that moment. They supported me months later when I finally shared the happy news that I was pregnant again, at a whopping twenty-four weeks. They still do today. I now recognize that I hid both of my pregnancies for way too long at work. I was protecting my privacy, especially after loss, and I was also worried about what it would signal to those around me. I had a lot of pride, too much I felt I needed to accomplish, and a lot of guilt. My expectations were incredibly high for myself, which is a common theme for pregnant women at work—and women everywhere.

advertisement

I remember thinking that I would feel like Beyoncé in that moment when I would finally share my news. I would wear a tight shirt into the office and show people my bump, radiating joy. While it was, in fact, a huge relief, I also had a total panic. Along with the celebration around me (because it could not have been a happier place to be pregnant), I also received questions about my due date and what that would mean for travel, big projects, and my team members. These were normal questions, not intended to provoke me. I had thought about all those things, but not about how it would make me feel when I was asked for answers. Fear, uncertainty, and pressure crept into my confident joy. I hadn’t realized how much I was carrying. What we all carry. One thing to know about me and my career is that I credit my growth to being willing to say yes to any menial task or challenging project, and to exceed expectations if I just work harder. I wanted to be an ambassadress of “leaning in.” At work, I hadn’t yet learned how it felt to have to say no, not because I wanted to, but because I had to. So, with my feelings of pure happiness at being pregnant, and the release of not hiding it, I also felt this weight of the inevitable nos I would have to give and what that meant for my career. It was, excuse my language, a mindfuck. I told my mom that night to stop telling people I was pregnant because I didn’t want any more questions. I have those tough visual moments from my pregnancy ingrained in my brain, but I also have some that were radiant. Moments when sadness and fear swung the other way and I decided to “own it” and embrace my pregnancy at work. I remember giving a communication presentation to interns at thirty-eight weeks, teetering in heels and calling out that fact to them: “This is the last thing I’m doing at work before I have my baby, and I’m so glad it’s with all of you.”

That night I sent an email to my future second child (versus the sweet, detailed journal I wrote with my first son), capturing all that we had done together already and how much I couldn’t wait to do with him. I felt brave and bold while I was scared and hesitant— recognizing that strength was liberating and galvanizing. I started to recognize that my pregnancy at work had pushed me to learn perspective and balance with my own ambition in a way that was not constraining but propelling. But I was still wrapping my head around it. Even when I returned to work, I shared often about “pumping” in the “wellness room,” hoping I’d help normalize it for the team, yet I pumped on high and ran back to my meetings lightheaded, hoping not to miss anything. I love my job and I know what it’s like to have people make you feel embarrassed about that. I knew that I was a rare example of someone who was working full time, sincerely happy in their job, and staying “on track” on their career—crushing it, even. I felt a tremendous amount of pressure to show up as that person every day, and I still do—but now I consider that pressure more of a responsibility and an opportunity as an authentic leader to demonstrate capability, as well as boundaries and the willingness to fail. My own experiences were a catalyst for me to rethink pregnancy and work in a bigger way. With a heightened state of focus, I realized how each step of the journey before, during, and just after pregnancy matters—not just while you have a big belly, not just the maternity leave—and how much it would continue to matter for working women. Now I know that my own experience as a pregnant and then working mother has made me want to be a better employee, teammate, and leader. I also know that my experience at work has made me a better mom. My hope in sharing my own story is that you can consider this moment an opportunity to feel this way too.