Half of Asian Americans still feel unsafe in the United States, especially on public transit

Anti-Asian American sentiment has been on the rise ever since the first emergence of COVID-19. While many people have moved on from the pandemic, discrimination against the Asian American community is still here. The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) released its annual STAATUS Index, a study that asks a sample of 5,235 Americans representing different demographics about their sentiments around Asian Americans and Asian issues. Here are the key findings:
- 52% of Asian Americans have felt uncomfortable or unsafe because of their race, compared to 53% of Black respondents, 47% of Hispanic respondents, and 28% of white respondents.
- Asian Americans feel the least safe on public transportation (29%), followed by in their own neighborhoods and schools (19%).
- The majority of Americans see China as a threat, complicating their perception of Asian Americans. Eighty-three percent of respondents said they saw China as a military threat and 74% as an economic threat.
- But 79% of Americans don’t think Chinese Americans are a threat to the United States, even as about one-third of Americans see Asian Americans as more loyal to their perceived country of origin. Additionally, about one-third of Americans also think Asian Americans should be subjected to additional security if they work in areas critical to America’s global competitiveness.
- However, Americans are open to improving their relationship with Asian Americans: 64% of all respondents believe Asian Americans are somewhat or highly inaccurately portrayed on TV and in movies, and 60% of Americans said they’d like more opportunities to interact with Asian Americans and learn about their experiences and history. About a quarter of Americans could not name a single famous Asian American.
The survey’s release coincides with Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, which is observed in May.
