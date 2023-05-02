Low-code platform Appian gets a boost from AI

Appian, which offers a low-code platform for speedily developing business applications, is adding artificial intelligence to users’ toolboxes.
The Virginia-based software company’s new AI Skill Designer, announced Tuesday, will let users train AI models to classify scanned documents and emails and to extract information from those types of materials, reducing the need for manual data entry. The AI tools can be plugged into Appian’s business automation tools to quickly route emails, documents, and data to the right place for appropriate further action.
“That’s the revolution in the mundane,” says cofounder and CTO Michael Beckley, “so that people can actually focus on being human and being creative, because they have all the information they need right in front of them and they don’t need to be retyping things.”
Founded in 1999, Appian lets companies create “low-code” systems that link together business data, user interfaces, and automated processes, connected through flowchart-like visual interfaces. With the new Skill Designer, users can upload examples of particular types of documents—say, 10 to 20 purchase orders and 10 to 20 invoices—and the AI will learn to handle them appropriately. Appian will automatically train an appropriate AI system, running on Appian’s cloud systems, to handle the classifications.
“You don’t have to be data scientists to [use the tool],” Beckley says.
Since the AI models are running on Appian’s cloud systems, which themselves run on Amazon Web Services, Appian says it can deliver the same sorts of security guarantees already offered to customers, along with lower prices than some other AI platforms.
Among the organizations who have been beta testing the system is the Laborers’ International Union of North America. The union, which represents more than 500,000 workers, has decades worth of agreements specifying its role in staffing construction and other such projects in various locations and situations, explains Matt Richard, the union’s chief information officer. Making sure that union members are getting the work opportunities they’re contractually entitled to can mean looking through nearly a terabyte of files to find relevant documents, he says.