Low-code platform Appian gets a boost from AI

The Virginia-based software company’s new AI Skill Designer, announced Tuesday, will let users train AI models to classify scanned documents and emails and to extract information from those types of materials, reducing the need for manual data entry. The AI tools can be plugged into Appian’s business automation tools to quickly route emails, documents, and data to the right place for appropriate further action.

“That’s the revolution in the mundane,” says cofounder and CTO Michael Beckley, “so that people can actually focus on being human and being creative, because they have all the information they need right in front of them and they don’t need to be retyping things.”

Founded in 1999, Appian lets companies create “low-code” systems that link together business data, user interfaces, and automated processes, connected through flowchart-like visual interfaces. With the new Skill Designer, users can upload examples of particular types of documents—say, 10 to 20 purchase orders and 10 to 20 invoices—and the AI will learn to handle them appropriately. Appian will automatically train an appropriate AI system, running on Appian’s cloud systems, to handle the classifications.